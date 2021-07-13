Cancel
Business

Ringgit opens slightly lower against greenback

By S Kisho Kumari
theedgemarkets.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (July 13): The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar despite the firmer crude oil price, as global concerns on the rising Covid-19 cases continue to trigger some safe-haven flows into the greenback. At 9am, the local note stood at 4.1910/1935 against the greenback from 4.1900/1930 on...

