Ringgit opens slightly lower against greenback

Overview: The price action in the foreign exchange and bond markets has been consistent with the risk-off narrative, spurred arguably by the surge in Delta mutation of the virus. However, equity markets were less consistent with it. Last week's weakness in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index seemed to be partly driven by Beijing's crackdown on some tech companies and private sector education companies. The benchmark fell by 1.9% last week and continued to be sold today, led by Hong Kong's 4%+ drop and Shanghai's 2.3% decline. Only Japan of the large bourses posted modest gains after coming back from a two week holiday. However, the Dow Jones Stoxx 600 in Europe rallied 1.5% last week, but its four-day advance is meeting profit-taking today, and it is nursing a 0.35% decline near midday in Europe. US futures are also heavy. Benchmark 10-year yields are heavy. The US Treasury yield is off almost three basis points at 1.25%, ahead of this week's auctions of $183 ln in coupons and a $28 bln two-year floating-rate notes. It had been down to 1.22% earlier in the session. The US 10-year real yield has fallen to a new record low of almost -1.13%. European yields began off a couple of basis points softer, with most benchmarks falling to fresh 3-5 month lows but have recovered to see minor increases. Rallies in China and South Korean bonds pushed their 10-year benchmarks to new three-month lows too. The dollar is mostly softer against the major currencies, having seen its earlier gains pared or even reversed. The Australian dollar and Norweigan krone are the laggards. Several emerging market currencies, including the South African rand and Mexican peso, have recovered from earlier losses.The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is off for the third consecutive session and has a four-week downtrend in tow. Gold is firm but meeting resistance in the $1810-$1812. Last week, it peaked near $1825. Oil prices appear to be being dragged lower by demand concerns and are snapping a four-day advance. However, September WTI has trimmed its earlier losses, and near $71.70 is off about 0.5%. Copper is rising for a fifth session. The CRB Index gained 1.9% last week, its seventh advance in the past nine weeks.