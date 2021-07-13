Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes in public restrooms

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man in Lawrence County after he allegedly fired two rounds from a shotgun at a person’s home. Christopher Rodgers, 40, of Volant, Pennsylvania is now facing multiple charges. The incident is one of reportedly many disturbances in the area police are attributing to Rodgers. Police accuse Rodgers of setting off fireworks and making loud noises in the past, requiring police to show up four times in the last 10 days. On Saturday, police cited Rodgers for summary disorderly conduct and harassment in relation to the prior incidents. State Police returned Sunday for the alleged shotgun incident to arrest Rodgers, who is now facing charges of Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Disorderly Conduct. He is currently in the Lawrence County Jail.