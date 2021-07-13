Cancel
Public Safety

Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes in public restrooms

By Alexis Paige
WYFF4.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman held captive was rescued after leaving notes for help in public bathrooms throughout western Pennsylvania. According to the criminal complaint, Scott Township police were called to a Walmart store on July 8. Employees provided police with a handwritten note stuck to the mirror in the women's bathroom. The note stated the writer's name, explained that she was being held against her will and sexually and physically assaulted by 38-year-old Corey Brewer.

www.wyff4.com

Comments / 0

State
Pennsylvania State
Person
Corey Brewer
#Restrooms#Held Hostage#Captive#Swat#Pennsylvania State Police#Swat
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Gulfport, MSPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspect Hides in High-End Mall Restroom, Rapes Mother Inside Stall & Cracks Her Head: Police

A Mississippi man is behind bars after police say he raped and physically assaulted a woman at a high-end Gulfport mall. Andrew Malik Jones, 28, allegedly hid in a bathroom Gulfport Premium Outlets at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities said an Oklahoma mom who was visiting the area entered the bathroom, where Jones quickly shoved her into one of the stalls, then beat and raped her, according to police.
California StatePosted by
WOKV

California woman held captive 3 days by man she met on Tinder

OAKLAND, Calif. — A California woman who was held captive for three days was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a man she met through the Tinder dating app, investigators said. The woman escaped Monday and ran two blocks through the Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland before a neighbor helped the her,...
Oakland, CAPosted by
Fox News

Nightmare Tinder date allegedly held woman captive for days before rescue

A woman was allegedly held captive in a California home for three days by a man she met on Tinder. "On July 12th, 2021 at approximately 16:59, Oakland Police Officers were dispatched to the 5400 Block of Fleming Avenue to investigate a report of a kidnapping," the Oakland Police Department said in a statement of the incident. "A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult female (Non-Oakland resident) was falsely imprisoned and sexually assaulted by her male partner."
Public SafetyMacon Telegraph

Note left in Walmart bathroom helps cops find woman being held captive, PA officials say

A woman’s notes she left in public bathrooms helped officers track down and arrest the man holding her captive, Pennsylvania police say. One of the notes written by the woman was stuck to a mirror inside a bathroom at a Walmart in Carnegie, Pennsylvania on July 8, according to a criminal complaint. She identified herself in the note and said she was being “sexually assaulted, physically assaulted and is being held against her will by Corey Brewer,” police said.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Arrest Man After He Allegedly Fires Rounds From A Shotgun At Person’s Residence

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man in Lawrence County after he allegedly fired two rounds from a shotgun at a person’s home. Christopher Rodgers, 40, of Volant, Pennsylvania is now facing multiple charges. The incident is one of reportedly many disturbances in the area police are attributing to Rodgers. Police accuse Rodgers of setting off fireworks and making loud noises in the past, requiring police to show up four times in the last 10 days. On Saturday, police cited Rodgers for summary disorderly conduct and harassment in relation to the prior incidents. State Police returned Sunday for the alleged shotgun incident to arrest Rodgers, who is now facing charges of Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Disorderly Conduct. He is currently in the Lawrence County Jail.
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Chesterville man arrested for Criminal Threatening at campsite

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Chesterville man is facing Criminal Threatening charges after an incident involving a tire iron and a gun Monday morning. Police tell us 18-year-old Riley Soha reportedly threatened a female victim with a tire iron and a gun. It happened around 9 a.m. at a campsite...

