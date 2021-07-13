Franklin County Visitors Bureau Invites All to "A Conversation with Grandmother Edna: Fabric Artist and Storyteller"

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to “A Conversation with Grandmother Edna: Fabric Artist and Storyteller” on July 17 at 1 PM in the Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, on the square in Chambersburg PA. Visitors can enjoy more than a dozen quilts and pillow covers, created by Grandmother Edna and learn how she expresses herself through art to tell stories of her life and America’s history. The art, called “Pillow Talk” is on display in the lobby of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Centers.