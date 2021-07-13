Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Franklin County Visitors Bureau Invites All to "A Conversation with Grandmother Edna: Fabric Artist and Storyteller"

SFGate
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to “A Conversation with Grandmother Edna: Fabric Artist and Storyteller” on July 17 at 1 PM in the Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, on the square in Chambersburg PA. Visitors can enjoy more than a dozen quilts and pillow covers, created by Grandmother Edna and learn how she expresses herself through art to tell stories of her life and America’s history. The art, called “Pillow Talk” is on display in the lobby of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Centers.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Maya Angelou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chambersburg#Prweb#Visitors Centers#Visitors Center#European#Franklin County Pa#The Mason Dixon Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Adams County Farm Bureau to hold annual meeting

The Adams County Farm Bureau (ACFB) will hold its annual meeting and picnic on Sunday, Aug.15, at the York Springs Lions Club Pavilion, 406 Main St., York Springs, starting at 1 p.m., according to an ACFB release. Cost is $15.00 per person to be paid at the time of the...
Jenkins County, GAthemillennews.com

Jenkins County Farm Bureau donates to library

For six years in a row, The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and the Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children’s book “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” to the more than 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS). The Jenkins County Farm Bureau delivered a copy […]
Princeton, ILStar Courier

Bauer To Speak On Bureau County Fair History

The Bureau County Genealogical Society is excited to announce that it will be hosting its first program at 629 South Main Street in Princeton since Covid-19 related closings began in the state more than a year ago. The speaker for the meeting will be Kathy Bauer, the Executive Secretary for...
Jefferson County, NYwwnytv.com

Visitors welcome return of Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 204th edition of the Jefferson County Fair is underway and it’s the first time since 2019 that visitors have had the chance to enjoy the rides, food and entertainment in person. County fairs across the state were all shut down last year because of...
Calhoun County, MIwkzo.com

Unique storytelling event involving those 99 years or older in Calhoun County

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An event is coming up in Marshall that will feature the stories of some of the oldest living residents in Calhoun County. It takes place on Friday, July 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in an Open House format. Calhoun County Senior Services will be unveiling its new Centenarians of Calhoun County storytelling project at the Marshall United Methodist Church in Marshall. This event is free and open to the public.
MuseumsSun-Journal

A conversation with the Artist Laurel Nakadate scheduled

Bowdoin College Museum of Art will host a conversation with the Artist Laurel Nakadate at noon Thursday, July 22, online. Nakadate will talk about her acclaimed 2011 photographic series, “365 Days: A Catalogue of Tears,” a portion of which is currently on view at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, and other related work. Moderated by BCMA co-director Frank Goodyear.
Georgetown, CAMountain Democrat

Artists wanted for invitational show

The early bird deadline for entering art in this year’s Art on the Divide Cooperative Invitational Art Show in Georgetown, Nature’s Solace,. This theme is particularly fitting as many have embraced nature this past year as COVID-19 kept some away from many of the people and things that they cherish. One definition of “solace” means “comfort in times of distress.” The AODC Gallery invited artists to develop art that represented their feeling of comfort from nature.
Kirkwood, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Plein Air Artists Extend “Paint With Us” Invitation

Kirkwood resident Sandy Haynes has an invitation for all local artists: “Come paint with us.”. Alongside other creative compatriots, Haynes is part of a group which meets weekly to paint, often outdoors and surrounded by nature. The group is an offshoot of the Missouri Plein Air Painters Association and has been meeting for over five years.
Newton, MASalem News

Beverly artist's painting of Asian grandmother vandalized in Newton

NEWTON — A door painted to honor a Beverly resident's Asian grandmother is being put on more prominent display after it was damaged in a string of recent attacks targeting Newton's Asian American community. Amanda Beard Garcia, of Beverly, painted one of 25 recycled wooden doors making up a citywide...
Home & Gardenillinoisnewsnow.com

166th Annual Bureau County Fair

It’s time to make your entries for the 166th annual Bureau County Fair which will be held Aug 25-29th. The Fairbook is online now at www.bureaucountyfair.com. If you don’t have computer access you can pick up entry forms for the fine arts building departments at the Prouty Building in Princeton. The Fair office will be open Saturday morning from 9 to noon to pick them up there.
Politicswearegreenbay.com

Fox Cities Chamber spotlight: Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau

(WFRV) – Becky Bartoszek from the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce joined Local 5 Live in our continued Fox Cities spotlight series. Today we learn more about the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau with Matt Ten Haken and how the community is getting back on track from Octoberfest to sports.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

New Enhanced Experience Guide Available From Visitors Bureau

Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the 2021-22 Experience Guide, their new version of their annual visitor guide publication, is available in print and in an enhanced online version. The experience guide is the new name of their past visitor guide and offers visitors and residents insider tips on...
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Farm Bureau BBQ Dinner & Auction

The Tuolumne County Farm Bureau will be hosting their Annual BBQ and Auction this Friday, July 23rd at the Hurst Ranch, located at 174215 Highway 108 in Jamestown. The public is invited. Terri Arrington with the TC Farm Bureau Board of Directors, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. The...
Kentucky StateMarshall County Daily

Joining us on WCBL’s Coffee Call recently was Elena Blevins with the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Joining us on WCBL’s Coffee Call recently was Elena Blevins with the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau. Blevins says the tourist season has been a good one son far in the lakes area. She says one of the big trends now is people buying campers and Rvs and she expects the “camping” trend to continue. Several events are coming up, including Hot August Blues at the end of August and the Lonestar Rodeo in Benton on August 27th & 28th. To find out more about what’s going on in the lakes area go to visitkylake.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy