Draymond, Team USA lose to Australia; now 0-2 in exhibitions

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States lost to Australia in an Olympics exhibition game 91-83 on Monday night in Las Vegas. Here are five observations from what went down... Yes, technically the exhibition games in Las Vegas do not count and, yes, technically the United States has been together practicing for less than a week. But after losing to Nigeria on Saturday in stunning fashion, and then losing again to Australia on Monday, it is already clear the United States will have their work cut out for them if they are to take home a fourth straight Olympic gold medal this summer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
