Dana Brown on Spencer Schwellenbach, Braves’ Day 2 selections

We’re back with the second part of our performance check-in, this time focusing on pitchers. Part of the story of the 2021 season for the Braves has been the extreme shredding of its pitching depth due to injury, injury, and you guessed it, more injury. The Braves have reached so far down the depth chart that Jesse Chavez actually started a game at one point, and Kyle Muller looks like he’s going to draw starts for some part of the rest of the season. It’s not like they’re through these shark-infested waters, either: Ian Anderson was recently placed on the shelf with shoulder concerns, so it’s highly possible that the Braves’ already-untenable-for-a-team-that-wants-to-contend pitching situation gets worse before it gets better.