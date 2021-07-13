Dana Brown on Spencer Schwellenbach, Braves’ Day 2 selections
The Atlanta Braves wrapped up day two of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday by selecting nine more players, seven of which were college players. Atlanta began the day selecting a two-way player, Spencer Schwellenbach out of Nebraska in the second round with the 59th pick overall. Schwellenbach pitched and played shortstop but Braves scouting director Dana Brown made it clear that the team sees him as a pitcher going forward and were excited to get him.www.talkingchop.com
Comments / 0