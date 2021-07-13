Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Actor Charlie Robinson of ‘Night Court’ fame dead at 75

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pMZb_0av11nq900

LOS ANGELES — Veteran stage and screen actor Charlie Robinson, most recognized for his role as court clerk Mac Robinson on the sitcom “Night Court,” died Sunday at the age of 75, multiple media outlets reported.

Robinson died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, his rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to his endearing “Night Court” character, Robinson also appeared in such TV series as “Buffalo Bill,” “Home Improvement,” “Mom,” “Hart of Dixie,” “NCIS” and “The Guestbook” throughout his 50-year career. Meanwhile, his film credits include “Sugar Hill,” “The River,” “Set It Off,” “Antwone Fisher,” “Jackson,” “Even Money” and “Miss Lettie and Me.”

The Houston native began his career on stage and as a singer for R&B groups Archie Bell and the Drells and Southern Clouds of Joy, but he moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s to pursue screen acting, Variety reported.

Meanwhile, he won accolades for his theatrical work, including the Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for portraying Simon in “The Whipping Man” and Best Actor Ovation Award for playing Troy in “Fences,” before closing out his stage career by portraying 82-year-old Donald Jones in James Tyler’s “Some Old Black Man,” the outlet reported.

According to THR, Robinson is survived by his wife, Dolorita; children Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law; and dog, Nala.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
408
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Wendell Pierce
Person
Marsha Warfield
Person
Antwone Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Night Court#Friendship#Sugar Hill#Night Court#Drells#The Image Theatre Award#Thr#Christian#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shared a Photo of PJ That "Makes [Her] Heart Melt"

Turns out the "it" factor is genetic. How do we know? Well, Porsha Williams recently posted a few photos of her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, that prove that the little kid inherited that certain je ne sais quoi from The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom. The photos feature PJ posing...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn’s Zero Dollar Divorce, Eric Stunned By Special Request

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) ignores the rules. Despite what Eric Forrester (John McCook) ordered, she confronts him anyway. She struts past Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and makes a shocking stance on the divorce. Could she want no settlement at all? Instead, she could ask for something far more valuable.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Devastating News About Mom, Still Grateful For Progress

Snoop Dogg has shared some devastating news over the weekend. His mother, Beverly Tate, remains in the hospital amid a health battle. In an Instagram post, the 49-year-old shared on Sunday, "Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting."
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

As a result of the reversal of the joint custody decision, Brad Pitt believes the “current situation” is “not good for kids.”

Brad Pitt Believes ‘Current Situation Isn’t Good For Kids’ As Joint Custody Decision Is Reversed: Report. Brad Pitt is concerned about his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s children amid a new decision shaking up the former couple’s ongoing custody case, according to a report. According to an opinion filed with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy