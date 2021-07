Rescuers in northern India were digging through rocks and mud searching for the missing on Tuesday, after heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods in two states, killing at least six people, officials said. Television footage and videos shared on social media showed roads, cars and homes being washed away in Dharamshala in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, which has been lashed by torrential rains since the weekend. One body was recovered and five people were rescued at Boh village, where one of the landslides took place, officials said. Two more bodies were found in landslides and flash floods elsewhere in the state.