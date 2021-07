Legacy Senior Residences II is coming to 1551 Red Bud Lane, Round Rock, in August 2022. Construction on the affordable senior housing development began in April 2021. According to permitting information from the city of Round Rock, the development will include about 200 units of affordable senior housing with studio, one- and two-bedroom units being available in a three-story structure. This is the second affordable housing development under construction by developer Cornerstone Associates, with the first being located at 1001 University, Blvd., Round Rock. www.legacysenior.com.