Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 17, freshman WR Zavier Betts

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
La Grande Observer
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

www.lagrandeobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#American Football#Wr#The Journal Star#Bellevue West High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Antonio Gates Jr., Son Of NFL Star, Announces His Commitment

Former NFL tight end Antonio Gates never played college football before becoming one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. But his son, 2022 four-star wideout Antonio Gates Jr., will get to play football – and at one of the schools his father tried to ply his trade. On...
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

What if Penn State actually joins the SEC?

Conference realignment rumors are swirling, including speculation that three Big Ten teams could wind up in the SEC, which would have major implications for Penn State. With conference realignment rumors swirling and the ‘super conference’ phrase becoming more prevalent, is it possible Penn State could actually leave the Big Ten and join the SEC?
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
Nebraska, INWinchester News Gazette

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 16, sophomore CB Tyreke Johnson

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma beats out Alabama, Ohio State and others for 5-star QB

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners do it again as they have another 5-star quarterback committed to their football team. The Oklahoma Sooners are no stranger to elite quarterback talent. From Baker Mayfield to 2021 Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler, Lincoln Riley knows how to groom exceptional passers that fit his offensive scheme. Rattler is the guy entering this upcoming year, but the latest recruit that committed to Oklahoma ensures Riley will have talented signal-callers for the foreseeable future.
College Sportsmyheraldreview.com

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 14, junior OLB Pheldarius Payne

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
Florida Stateclemsonjunkies.com

Report: SEC In Contact With Clemson, Florida State

The times certainly look to be a changing. With the news of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC, many wondered if that was just the first step towards a shift in the entire landscape of college football. That appears to be the case, as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy