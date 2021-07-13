Vigo School Board approves re-opening plan, major changes to attendance policy

VCSC logo

The Vigo County School Board on Monday unanimously approved a school re-opening plan that calls for access to in-person learning five days a week and no masking requirements except on school buses.

The district does recommend that those who are unvaccinated wear masks. It also encourages all those who are eligible to get vaccinated as "it will help limit disruption to our school year and keep our community safe," said Superintendent Rob Haworth.

For families who choose, a virtual school option will be available through Vigo Virtual Success Academy.

As far as masking, the district says it "will follow state and federal mandates. Currently, that means masks for unvaccinated individuals is recommended," according to the plan. Masks must be worn on school buses "due to a federal mandate."

The school board conducted a hearing on the plan, and two people commented.

Parent Sharon Jaafar, who has three children enrolled in Vigo County schools, appealed to the board to require universal mask-wearing for all unvaccinated members of the school community.

"Masking is proven to be effective in reducing the spread of this virus. And it is the best protection our children have right now," she said.

Her family kept their children home last year during the pandemic.

"I know the school board and our administration have read the reports, know what the CDC says, have done their research and know the current recommendations," Jaafar said. "Our leaders know that universal masking for unvaccinated children is the safest practice for in-person learning."

She said she understands that "decisions have become very political. That in our county, wearing a mask in order to keep others safe is unpopular. I recognize our leaders are stuck between mandating best practice and keeping the majority of parents happy. "

Mike Morris spoke in support of the proposed re-opening plan and "without restrictions." He said he was speaking personally and also on behalf of friends and relatives. Morris is a Vigo County commissioner.

According to the CDC's guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools, "Masks should be worn indoors by all individuals [age 2 and older] who are not fully vaccinated. Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The re-opening plan is available at vigoschools.org. A direct link is https://bit.ly/2TWopMY. The plan is subject to change based on changing data and changing federal and state mandates, officials say. The district will continue to work closely with its COVID-19 task force.

The district also points out in the plan it is "legally unable to require proof of vaccination among students and staff members."

In other matters, the board by a 7-0 vote approved a significantly revised attendance policy, said Tom Balitewicz, director of student services.

The policy more clearly defines excused, unexcused and exempt absences. It sets new limits on what constitutes excessive absences and outlines the school's response.

"We have forged a partnership with Vigo County courts to address habitual truants and cases that may be considered to be juvenile educational neglect, and we will recommend those parents and students be called in front of a judge to help reconcile the issue of poor school attendance," Balitewicz told the board.

Over the past year, Marie Callahan, who oversees VCSC school attendance, has worked with a group that included district personnel, representatives of the juvenile justice system and the state attendance officer in revising the policy

According to Callahan, the policy has a step by step process so parents know what notifications will be provided and what actions will be taken if students miss too many days of school.

"We do want to show we're very serious about attendance," she said.

Board member Amy Lore pointed out that it can be a felony if parents don't send their children to school.

Neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony, occurs when a person who cares for a dependent knowingly or intentionally "deprives the dependent of education as required by law."

Callahan said the district works with the Children’s Bureau in cases involving habitually absent students to help those students and families and educate them on why attendance so important.

The policy states that after nine absences [excused or unexcused] without proper documentation, absences will automatically be unexcused.

Students are permitted nine absences in a semester, the policy reads, and documentation with any absence is always encouraged. “After nine absences, any day missed without medical or legal documentation will be counted as unexcused, even with parent notification,” the policy reads.

If further states, “To keep you informed of your child’s absences, you will be sent a Skyward notification at 5, 7 and 9 days of absences by the school office. Refer to the Progressive Discipline Policy for our plan for unexcused absences. At any point in a student’s excessive absence occurrence, the school may refer the guardian to the Children’s Bureau. The student/guardian may be reported to the Department of Child Services for 10 unexcused absences.”

Haworth said there is a strong correlation between poor school attendance and dropping out of school later on.

"How do we bring parents into this equation so that all engage in a student's education — the school, student, parents and law enforcement; they will all have an opportunity to help the student get across the finish line."