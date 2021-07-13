Logan Applegate named boys basketball athlete of year

Logan Applegate

Logan Applegate of Nevada, who filled many roles for the Tigers, has been named the boys basketball athlete of the year by the Globe’s sports department.

Applegate, 6-foot-2 senior point guard, averaged 23.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals last season. He made 107 3-point goals during the season and finished his career with 1,576 points, fourth in school history behind Clay Gayman, Chris Smith and Chad Jones.

“That’s especially cool, coming from a player who preferred to assist rather than score and who deferred to upper classmen teammates for his first three years,” Tigers coach Shaun Gray said.

Applegate was named the most outstanding player in Class 5 District 12 after leading Nevada to its first district championship in 23 seasons. His steal and slam dunk with just over two minutes remaining ignited the Tigers’ 52-49 victory over Webb City in the title game.

More accolades from last season include Big 8 Conference West Division player of the year, 4-State Basketball Coaches Association player of the year and first team all-state.

“He plays his best basketball in the biggest games,” Gray said. “If it’s against a team when we need him to take over and be good, he rises to the occasion. If it’s a game where the scoring margin is in hand early, he works to be a facilitator.

“He’s unselfish. There were nights when he shot it alot, but he always looked to find open teammates as well.”

Looking ahead, Applegate has reclassified to the class of 2022 and will attend We Are United prep school in Springfield this fall.