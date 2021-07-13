Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada, MO

Logan Applegate named boys basketball athlete of year

By Jim Henry
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLjcD_0av11Ifk00
Logan Applegate

Logan Applegate of Nevada, who filled many roles for the Tigers, has been named the boys basketball athlete of the year by the Globe’s sports department.

Applegate, 6-foot-2 senior point guard, averaged 23.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals last season. He made 107 3-point goals during the season and finished his career with 1,576 points, fourth in school history behind Clay Gayman, Chris Smith and Chad Jones.

“That’s especially cool, coming from a player who preferred to assist rather than score and who deferred to upper classmen teammates for his first three years,” Tigers coach Shaun Gray said.

Applegate was named the most outstanding player in Class 5 District 12 after leading Nevada to its first district championship in 23 seasons. His steal and slam dunk with just over two minutes remaining ignited the Tigers’ 52-49 victory over Webb City in the title game.

More accolades from last season include Big 8 Conference West Division player of the year, 4-State Basketball Coaches Association player of the year and first team all-state.

“He plays his best basketball in the biggest games,” Gray said. “If it’s against a team when we need him to take over and be good, he rises to the occasion. If it’s a game where the scoring margin is in hand early, he works to be a facilitator.

“He’s unselfish. There were nights when he shot it alot, but he always looked to find open teammates as well.”

Looking ahead, Applegate has reclassified to the class of 2022 and will attend We Are United prep school in Springfield this fall.

Comments / 0

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
288
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Nevada, MO
State
Nevada State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Webb City, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
Nevada, MO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy