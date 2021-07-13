Md. Income Tax Deadline Getting Closer

Residents who have not yet filed are urged to do so. Annapolis, Md (KM) If you haven’t filed your Maryland income tax return yet, time is running out. Earlier this year, Comptroller Peter Franchot extended the deadline from April 15th to July 15th due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. But that deadline is this Thursday. “If you don’t file a tax return, you’re going to get on our radar screen, and have interest payments, penalties applied, etc. So it’s very smart to make sure that you s file a state tax return with us come July 15th,” says Fanchot.