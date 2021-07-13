Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Md. Income Tax Deadline Getting Closer

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 15 days ago

Residents who have not yet filed are urged to do so. Annapolis, Md (KM) If you haven’t filed your Maryland income tax return yet, time is running out. Earlier this year, Comptroller Peter Franchot extended the deadline from April 15th to July 15th due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. But that deadline is this Thursday. “If you don’t file a tax return, you’re going to get on our radar screen, and have interest payments, penalties applied, etc. So it’s very smart to make sure that you s file a state tax return with us come July 15th,” says Fanchot.

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Frederick, MD
Annapolis, MD
Business
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Comptroller S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar will miss the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy