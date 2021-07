The final day of the 2021 MLB Draft has come and gone and no LSU players or signees were selected. Instead, several key pieces of the 2021 LSU baseball team announced either late Monday or Tuesday that they would be returning to Baton Rouge in 2022. Among those players returning are pitchers Devin Fontenot and Ma’Khail Hilliard, leading home run hitter Gavin Dugas, and starting centerfielder Gio DiGiacomo. And SOURCES tell The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander that Cade Beloso will also be returning.