Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China H1 exports to U.S. up 31.7% in yuan terms - customs

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s exports to the United States grew 31.7% in yuan terms in the first half of 2021, while imports grew 43.9%, customs spokesperson Li Kuiwen said at a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

Agricultural imports from the United States grew 120.8% in yuan terms in the same period, he said. China committed to buying more U.S. agricultural goods under a trade deal reached last year. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Beijing#U S#Customs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fortune

How U.S. CEOs can stand up to China

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Chinese Communist Party marked its 100th anniversary this month by touting its rise as a superpower the world has no choice but to respect. Yet at the recent G-7 summit, President Biden convinced ambivalent allies to condemn China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, putting their shared values ahead of their dependence on trade with Beijing. American companies that do business in China face a similar test: Will their commitments to pursue environmentally and socially responsible practices prove more powerful than the lure of the world’s second biggest economy?
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

ADM quarterly profit surges amid strong U.S. corn exports to China

(Reuters) -U.S. grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported quarterly profit leapt 52% due to strong exports and oilseed crushing margins. The bigger-than-expected earnings sent shares to a two-week high and extended a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year hurt demand for the company’s ethanol and food products. Shares were up 1% at $59 at midday.
StocksBarron's

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eyes On US Fed

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of the results of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.13 percent, or 34.94 points, at 27,868.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.44 percent, or 8.39 points, to 1,934.01.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

July 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.220 110.34 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3582 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 28.005 28.072 +0.24 Korean won 1150.300 1155 +0.41 Baht 32.864 32.9 +0.11 Peso 50.315 50.31 -0.01 Rupiah 14475.000 14480 +0.03 Rupee 74.418 74.4175 0.00 Ringgit 4.227 4.23 +0.07 Yuan 6.477 6.4825 +0.08 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.220 103.24 -6.33 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3209 -2.72 Taiwan dlr 28.005 28.483 +1.71 Korean won 1150.300 1086.20 -5.57 Baht 32.864 29.96 -8.84 Peso 50.315 48.01 -4.58 Rupiah 14475.000 14040 -3.01 Rupee 74.418 73.07 -1.82 Ringgit 4.227 4.0200 -4.90 Yuan 6.477 6.5283 +0.79 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Sovecon cuts forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon on Tuesday said it had cut its forecast for Russia's wheat exports by 1.3 million tonnes to 37.1 million tonnes in the current 2021/22 marketing season, which started on July 1. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying mainly to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as investors await cues from Fed meeting

* U.S. dollar firms below recent highs (Updates prices) July 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices lingered below the key $1,800 per-ounce level on Tuesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting and awaited cues on the U.S. central bank’s timeline for tightening its monetary policies.
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Retreats Amid Weak Durable Goods Orders Data

The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, after a data showed that the nation’s durable goods orders rose less than expected in June. Investors look ahead to the Fed meeting beginning today for more clues regarding the timing of tapering the stimulus program.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after U.S. crop conditions report

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Tuesday after a weekly U.S. government report showed conditions for the crop deteriorated unexpectedly last week. * Chicago Board of Trade's most-active November soybean futures ended 1.75 cents higher at $13.59-1/2 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures rose 5.5 cents to $14.18-1/4. * On Monday the November contract had fallen to a two-week low. * CBOT December soymeal futures rose $6.10 to $361.20 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures rose $5.20 to $358.8 a ton. * CBOT December soyoil dropped 1.16 cents to 62.91 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract fell 0.17 cent to 66.26 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly condition ratings showed on Monday that the soybean crop was rated 58% good-to-excellent, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier and behind market forecasts. * Argentine farmers have sold 25.8 million tonnes of soybeans from the current 2020/21 crop year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with data through July 21. The pace of soy crop sales is behind that of the previous season. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Dan Grebler)
BusinessMetro International

Dollar edges lower as investors await Fed meeting outcome

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar edged lower against a basket of peer currencies on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of this week’s two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting for any signals as to when the central bank will begin tapering its asset purchases. The greenback was 0.263% lower at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy