Tulsa, OK

Construction disrupts traffic on Memorial Drive

By Mason Mauro
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 14 days ago
City of Tulsa street crews narrowed Memorial Drive from 71st Street to 81st Street to one lane, Monday. A city spokesperson said the ten-block stretch is getting treated with an asphalt overlay.

She said work is expected to go until the end of August.

"It's already a pain to get in here due to just the angling the shopping is at," Eli Kalevik of Vapor USA said.

Kalevik's shop sits at the northeast corner of 71st St. and Memorial Dr. near Woodland Hills Mall. The construction on Memorial Dr., which began back in March, added ten minutes to his ETA.

"My daily life is at this light," he said.

The construction has driven away some of his clientele. Kalevik knows a back way to the shop, but not all his customers do, so as the traffic stacks up in the street it dwindles in his parking lot.

"They've been going to our Yale store instead because it's easier to get there," Kalevik said.

He said the vehicles that do come through are normally just cutting through to avoid the intersection. Kalevik said he never parks in the center of the parking lot because those drivers speed through to beat traffic on the street.

"People just run through, they don't pay attention to the lines," he said. "They'll just hit your car."

He knows because it happened to him once, already. Kalevik said a driver whipped into the parking lot and hit his vehicle head-on.

High traffic hazards he and other drivers will have to keep in mind as construction in the area continues for several more weeks.

A city spokesperson said completion for the entire Memorial Dr. street project is at the end of the year or early next year.

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Tulsa, OKPosted by
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

PSO Announces $50,000 AEP Grant to Youth Services of Tulsa

A Tulsa youth center is getting help in a big way. PSO’s parent-company AEP gave $50,000 to Youth Services of Tulsa in a special ceremony Thursday morning. The grant money is going toward the transition program. That program addresses homelessness in 17-to-24-year-olds. It provides youth with housing and skills needed to transition to self-sufficiency and permanent housing.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Package thefts are on the rise since pandemic started

A Midtown Tulsa neighborhood says cameras caught thieves taking packages and they quickly turned to social media to try and identify the suspects. “A lot of times when the package is left on the porch, they have to get their face right up there, so that does help us identify these people later on,” Lt. Billy White, with Tulsa Police Department's Riverside Street Crimes unit said.

