Construction disrupts traffic on Memorial Drive

City of Tulsa street crews narrowed Memorial Drive from 71st Street to 81st Street to one lane, Monday. A city spokesperson said the ten-block stretch is getting treated with an asphalt overlay.

She said work is expected to go until the end of August.

"It's already a pain to get in here due to just the angling the shopping is at," Eli Kalevik of Vapor USA said.

Kalevik's shop sits at the northeast corner of 71st St. and Memorial Dr. near Woodland Hills Mall. The construction on Memorial Dr., which began back in March, added ten minutes to his ETA.

"My daily life is at this light," he said.

The construction has driven away some of his clientele. Kalevik knows a back way to the shop, but not all his customers do, so as the traffic stacks up in the street it dwindles in his parking lot.

"They've been going to our Yale store instead because it's easier to get there," Kalevik said.

He said the vehicles that do come through are normally just cutting through to avoid the intersection. Kalevik said he never parks in the center of the parking lot because those drivers speed through to beat traffic on the street.

"People just run through, they don't pay attention to the lines," he said. "They'll just hit your car."

He knows because it happened to him once, already. Kalevik said a driver whipped into the parking lot and hit his vehicle head-on.

High traffic hazards he and other drivers will have to keep in mind as construction in the area continues for several more weeks.

A city spokesperson said completion for the entire Memorial Dr. street project is at the end of the year or early next year.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --