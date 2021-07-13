Cancel
Business

China customs says trade may slow in second-half, flags pandemic uncertainties

Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s customs administration spokesperson Li Kuiwen said on Tuesday that the country’s trade may slow in the second half of 2021, mainly reflecting the statistical impact of the high growth rate last year.

Li, speaking at a news conference in Beijing, also said that imported inflation risks were manageable but China’s trade still faces many uncertainties due to the global pandemic.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Beijing#Inflation#Pandemic
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

South Korea's Q2 GDP grows at fastest annual pace in a decade

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter thanks to a pick up in consumption, data from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.9% year-on-year in the April-June after rising 1.9%...
Public Health104.1 WIKY

India reports 29,689 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 17

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India reported 29,689 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, for the lowest daily rise since March 17, according to a Reuters tally. India’s total of 31.44 million infections now ranks second only to the United States. (Reporting by Shivani...
Economy740thefan.com

Spain keeps unchanged 2021 and 2022 GDP growth forecasts

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government kept unchanged its economic growth forecast for this year at 6.5% as it was set in April, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday. The economy is likely to expand 7% in 2022, when it is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, Calvino told reporters...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

German Ifo business climate index falls unexpectedly

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - German business morale fell unexpectedly in July on continuing supply chain worries and amid rising coronavirus infections, a survey showed on Monday. The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 100.8 from a revised figure of 101.7 in June. A Reuters poll of...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's foreign trade growth expected to slow in H2

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China’s foreign trade growth is expected to slow in the second half due to a high base the previous year, Li Xingqian, a Ministry of Commerce official, said on Thursday. Rising raw material prices and maritime logistics problems will further squeeze margins of trading companies,...
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

In the second quarter, China’s growth slowed to 7.9%.

In the second quarter, China’s growth slowed to 7.9%. China’s economic growth slowed in the second quarter, according to official data released Thursday, with consumers staying cautious about splurging and businesses coping with rising raw material costs. The world’s second-largest economy has recovered quickly from the coronavirus pandemic that hit...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller...
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

China's new home prices growth slows slightly in June

BEIJING (Reuters) - New home prices in China rose at a slower pace in June, data showed on Thursday, as government measures to cool the heated housing market further tapped the brakes on growth. Average new home prices in 70 major cities grew 0.5% in June from a month earlier, down from a 0.6% rise in May, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TABLE-Breakdown of China's June industrial output

BEIJING, Jul 15 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China’s industrial output for June, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio):. Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Overall output 8.3 8.8...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tepid as local COVID-19 cases weigh; won rallies

* S. Korea won firms after cenbank takes hawkish tone * Asian shares broadly higher * Indonesian authorities say prepared for daily cases to cross 60,000 * Singapore stocks slide after COVID-19 cluster By Anushka Trivedi July 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded in a tight range on Thursday as worries over local COVID-19 outbreaks countered support from relatively resilient China data and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sticking to a dovish tone. South Korea's won was an outlier, jumping 0.5% after the country's central bank singalled it was considering hiking rates. The Philippine peso slid 0.3%, while the Indonesian rupiah, Singapore's dollar and the Malaysian ringgit traded flat to higher. Second-quarter economic growth in the region's top trade partner China slowed, but its monthly indicators were encouraging and expectations are growing that Beijing will roll out more support measures to support the recovery. In Indonesia, authorities braced themselves for daily cases to hit the 60,000 mark as the Delta variant spread faster than their expectations, whereas in Singapore, a new COVID-19 cluster was detected and Thailand logged record deaths from the virus. "The focus this morning is squarely on the data deluge out of China but Asia's emerging market currencies remain under stress as the COVID-19 situation is worsening despite lock downs," Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note. The dollar and Treasury yields eased slightly overnight after Powell in testimony to Congress said the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its monetary support. Most Asian shares advanced as rate hike fears ebbed, but Singapore's stock index dipped 0.6%. The cluster related to a lounge caused the city-state to report its highest number of coronavirus cases in 10 months as restrictions there were being gradually eased. The won saw its best day in nearly three-weeks after Bank of Korea stood pat on rates but said it would review monetary policy if needed from the next meeting. "A policy rate hike is likely in October 2021, the first in our view to hike in the region," analysts at TD Securities said, expecting South Korea's strong trade performance to keep growth buoyant. The Philippine peso continued its poor run as it fell for a second session and was on track to end lower for seventh week. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index falls 1.1%, Universal Robina Corp down 2.3% is the top loser ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down about 4.1 basis points at 1.462% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 1.9 basis points at 6.487% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.13 -6.02 -0.97 3.23 China +0.06 +0.98 0.23 1.83 India +0.11 -1.93 0.22 13.64 Indonesia -0.14 -3.14 0.80 0.80 Malaysia +0.12 -4.15 0.49 -6.61 Philippines -0.26 -4.61 -1.14 -5.35 S.Korea +0.59 -4.87 0.51 14.20 Singapore +0.04 -2.37 -0.39 10.45 Taiwan +0.16 +1.86 0.85 22.16 Thailand +0.06 -8.21 0.47 8.82 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on dovish Powell comments; virus worries cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks, although concerns over new coronavirus cases staying near record high weighed on the market. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 4.32 points, or 0.13%, to 3,269.13 by 0125 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.38%, while peer SK Hynix traded flat. ** Powell said in his congressional testimony that high inflation was for goods and services tied to the reopening and the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the Fed wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support. ** Financial markets showed muted reaction to the Bank of Korea's decision to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged, as the country battles a spike in infections that threatens to derail policymakers' plans to dial back stimulus this year. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, a slight drop from the record high marked the previous day. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 17.0 billion won ($14.82 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,148.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 110.36. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.377%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.991%. ($1 = 1,147.1900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

