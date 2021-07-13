Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Abnormal Temperatures Account For 5 Million Deaths a Year, Scientists Say

By David Nield
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Abnormal hot and cold temperatures account for more than 5 million excess deaths a year across the world, according to a new study – the largest of its kind to date on the link between global climate and mortality rates. The study looked at "non-optimal ambient temperatures", referring to exposure to abnormal hot and cold temperatures above and below an accepted range. These ranges and mortality rates were localized for each of the 750 locations around the globe studied to estimate additional deaths. Mortality and temperature data was analyzed across the years 2000 to 2019, with global temperatures shifting upwards by an...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 0

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Above And Below#Africa#Climate Change#Monash University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Global Warming
Related
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

New 'Metafabric' Passively Cools The Human Body by Almost 5 Degrees Celsius

As the world gets hotter with climate change, one of the ongoing challenges humans will face is simply surviving worsening heat, with projected temperature increases expected to bring increasingly deadly heatwaves, even rendering some parts of the world uninhabitable. Against such harsh heat, a new material developed by scientists in China could have the potential to help keep human bodies much cooler, thanks to a fabric that reflects light and heat away to a remarkable degree. This nascent field of technology is called personal thermal management (PTM), and in a new study, researchers say their 'metafabric' could one day help wearers to...
EnvironmentIFLScience

Why Are So Many Extreme Weather Disasters Happening At Once?

The last month has seen lethal, and often unprecedented, extreme weather across the Northern Hemisphere. Climate scientists say human-driven changes to the atmosphere have made events like these more likely, but how much any specific event can be attributed to human activity remains debated. Nevertheless, many regard it as plausible that human activity not only raised the risk of these events but contributed to them occurring so close together. Nature Climate Change has published an impeccably timed paper today explaining why records are not just being broken, but often shattered by wide margins.
WildlifePosted by
Daily Mail

Scientists say 310-million-year-old horseshoe crab fossil found in Illinois creek shows the crustacean species' brain has barely evolved since then

The delicate brain of a 310-million-year-old horseshoe crab discovered at the famous Mazon Creek deposit in Illinois shows the brain anatomy of the aquatic arthropod has remained nearly unchanged throughout most of its evolutionary history. The discovery is very rare, in that soft tissue like the brain is rarely preserved...
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Record-shattering Heatwaves Caused By Pace Of Warming: Study

Heatwaves that obliterate temperature records as in western Canada last month and Siberia last year are caused by the rapid pace, rather than the amount, of global warming, researchers said Monday. The findings, reported in Nature Climate Change, suggest that humanity is likely to see a lot more deadly scorchers...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Vaccines given in last 20 years could prevent 50 million deaths

Vaccinations given in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) in the last 20 years will prevent 50 million deaths from infectious diseases. New research, led by the Vaccine Impact Modelling Consortium, including researchers at Imperial College London, assessed the impact of vaccination activities against 10 infectious diseases across 112 countries. The...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Global warming will result in stronger and more frequent heatwaves in Southeast Asia

Scientists have been informing people that the frequency and intensity of extreme events will increase in the future with the increased global mean temperature. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) suggested that the increases in the seasonal and annual mean temperature are expected to be more prominent in the tropics and subtropics than in mid-latitudes. It implies that Southeast Asia may suffer more from global warming than other regions of Asia. However, it is not clear how heatwaves in Southeast Asia will change under global warming.
EnvironmentAPS Physics

Pinpointing the Roots of Extreme Weather Events

A statistical method for fingerprinting the patterns of heat waves and cold spells could reveal whether climate change caused an extreme weather event. The summer of 2021 could go down as a turning point in history for its unprecedented weather. In Boise, Idaho, temperatures reached 95 °F (35 °C) and above for 24 days straight. In Lytton, Canada, which experienced a similar-length heat wave, temperatures doubled the town’s summer average and topped 121 °F (49.4 °C) on June 29. In Ballywatticock, UK, record temperatures in July caused the Met Office, the body that provides the UK’s weather forecasts, to issue an extreme weather warning to residents.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Ancient Microfossils of Primordial Microbes Found in 3.4 Billion-Year-Old Rocks

Newly discovered microfossils some 3.42 billion years old are the oldest evidence yet of a particular type of methane-cycling microbe life – and they could help us understand how life gets started in the first place, both on Earth and further out into the Universe. These life forms would have originally existed just below the seafloor in pockets of a rich liquid soup, created from the mixing of cooler seawater from above and the warmer hydrothermal fluids rising up from the depths. The new findings may answer some of the questions about how and where life first began during the Paleoarchean era...
EnvironmentSmithonian

Death Valley Records Hottest Average Temperature Over 24 Hours

On Sunday, July 11, a weather station at Stovepipe Wells in northern Death Valley National Park recorded an average temperature of 118.1 degrees Fahrenheit, the highest average daily temperature observed on Earth, Jason Samenow reports for the Washington Post. The day started with a low temperature of 107.7 degrees Fahrenheit—a...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...

Comments / 0

Community Policy