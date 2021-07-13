Abnormal Temperatures Account For 5 Million Deaths a Year, Scientists Say
Abnormal hot and cold temperatures account for more than 5 million excess deaths a year across the world, according to a new study – the largest of its kind to date on the link between global climate and mortality rates. The study looked at "non-optimal ambient temperatures", referring to exposure to abnormal hot and cold temperatures above and below an accepted range. These ranges and mortality rates were localized for each of the 750 locations around the globe studied to estimate additional deaths. Mortality and temperature data was analyzed across the years 2000 to 2019, with global temperatures shifting upwards by an...www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 0