Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. drafted No. 64 overall by Pittsburgh Pirates
Jul. 12—Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. knows where he would begin his career if he chooses baseball — and it would be in the state of Pennsylvania. The four-star wide receiver in the 2021 class was chosen No. 64 overall on Monday in the competitive balance round B by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2021 MLB Draft. White must now decide whether to play baseball and football for the Nittany Lions or begin his professional baseball career.lancasteronline.com
