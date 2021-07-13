Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. drafted No. 64 overall by Pittsburgh Pirates

Lancaster Online
 14 days ago

Jul. 12—Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. knows where he would begin his career if he chooses baseball — and it would be in the state of Pennsylvania. The four-star wide receiver in the 2021 class was chosen No. 64 overall on Monday in the competitive balance round B by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2021 MLB Draft. White must now decide whether to play baseball and football for the Nittany Lions or begin his professional baseball career.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Penn, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#American Football#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Mlb Draft#The Nittany Lions#The Centre Daily Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
Related
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
Florida Stateclemsonjunkies.com

Report: SEC In Contact With Clemson, Florida State

The times certainly look to be a changing. With the news of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC, many wondered if that was just the first step towards a shift in the entire landscape of college football. That appears to be the case, as the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Alabama StateRoll 'Bama Roll

Elite OT commits to Alabama

Alabama got some great news on the recruiting trail today when top 50 overall OT Tyler Booker committed to the Tide from IMG Academy. The football powerhouse out of Florida has become quite the pipeline for Nick Saban and company. From 247sports:. “A big man that’s all of 6-foot-5. Carries...
NFLNBC Sports

Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman

Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury designation. The move cleared space on the roster for wide receiver Dede Westbrook after he agreed to a one-year deal with the team over the weekend.
FootballPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big 12 school has call set up to potentially join Big Ten

Big Ten college football fans likely were hoping the northern-based conference would have been the one to get the call from Oklahoma and Texas rather than the SEC. And, honestly, given the level of competition in the SEC — with Alabama, LSU, Florida and Georgia consistently fielding elite teams — perhaps it would have been the better move. But one Big 12 school is reaching out to the Big Ten, looking to potentially depart the South-Midwest conference.
NFLNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Out As Vikings Coach Faces Job Loss For Refusing Vaccine

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused the Minnesota Vikings of "discrimination" after the football team's assistant coach faced being ousted for refusing the coronavirus vaccine. Rick Dennison has been offensive line coach/run game coordinator for the past two seasons but he is now reportedly out because he did not want...
Michigan Statebtpowerhouse.com

Michigan State Offers 2024 Point Guard Jason Richardson Jr.

The Michigan State Spartans put out an offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle to a player whose name will sound awful familiar to Spartan fans. Tom Izzo and his staff offered 2024 prospect Jason Richardson Jr., son of former Spartans great Jason Richardson. Richardson comes out of Bishop Gorman High...

Comments / 0

Community Policy