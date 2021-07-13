Cancel
Cape May, NJ

Current carries Moran, Collins to victory in Cape May SuperAthalon

By David Weinberg
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 14 days ago
CAPE MAY - Cape May's Rob Moran and Wildwood's Katie Collins both rallied to achieve milestones at Friday's 39th SuperAthalon lifeguard race. Moran came from behind to earn his third straight victory, tying Wildwood Crest legend Bic Murphy for the most consecutive wins in the 39-year history of the run-row-swim triathlon event. Collins staged an even more impressive comeback in the swim to become the race's first-ever women's champion.

