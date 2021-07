With concert venues opening back up and artists beginning to hit the road again, more and more top acts have begun rolling out new projects. Leading the way, J. Cole delivered The Off-Season in May and Tyler, The Creator followed it up by dropping Call Me If You Get Lost. Now, Kanye West and Drake are gearing up to deliver new music. Overseason, not much is different. Most recently, Santan Dave released his sophomore album, We’re All Alone In This Together. Not long thereafter, Skepta hopped online to deliver the tracklist for his upcoming EP, All In.