Atlanta, GA

Atlanta man suffering from dementia reported missing

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNyXW_0av0wk7n00

ATLANTA — Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing Atlanta man who has dementia.

Melvin Cooper, 62, was last seen at his 880 Thurmond St NW home on Monday.

Cooper is 5′10″ tall and approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black hat.

Anyone who knows where Cooper may be is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Mattie’s Calls were established in 2006 by the Georgia General Assembly to alert the public to disabled or elderly missing people.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
