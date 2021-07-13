Atlanta man suffering from dementia reported missing

ATLANTA — Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing Atlanta man who has dementia.

Melvin Cooper, 62, was last seen at his 880 Thurmond St NW home on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cooper is 5′10″ tall and approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black hat.

Anyone who knows where Cooper may be is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Mattie’s Calls were established in 2006 by the Georgia General Assembly to alert the public to disabled or elderly missing people.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group