Trib HSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star team: Gavin Miller, West Allegheny

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Gavin Miller

The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 22 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

Gavin Miller is one of the best pitchers in the state and has received a scholarship to play baseball at an SEC school. He also is pretty good at chucking a football and is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the WPIAL this fall.

The 6-foot, 185-pound senior quarterback and cornerback is a member of the Trib HSSN Preseason 25 Football All-Star Team that will be honored July 22 at Kennywood Park.

“He is a very intelligent player who has the ability to make adjustments, within our scheme, to put us in the best situation,” West Allegheny football coach Dave Schoppe said. “He has the ability to move within the pocket while continuing to read coverages and find open receivers. In addition, he has several years of playing experience.”

While he has committed to Auburn to play baseball, there still are some ACC, MAC and Patriot league schools looking to lure him by allowing him to play football and baseball in college.

However it appears the diamond has the advantage over the gridiron for now.

“Right now, I’m still competing in national baseball events in the Southeast, but I never lose sight of the upcoming season,” Miller said. “I’m in regular contact with Coach Schoppe, and I throw the football around with my dad and brother quite a bit.”

In 2020, Miller completed 111 of 200 passes for 1,527 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Indians won three of their first four games but then lost three straight Allegheny 6-Class 5A games to miss the playoffs.

“It was gut wrenching seeing our playoff chances slip away,” Miller said. “Our team is much improved this year in a number of ways, and we are really looking forward to getting back into our winning tradition.”

Once camp begins in August, Miller knows some of the things he needs to work on to improve his game and help improve West Allegheny overall.

“I’m always working on my fundamentals and technique,” Miller said. “I’m always working on knowing our offense and the other team’s defensive tendencies better. People who really know me would describe me as a leader by example. I’m hoping to be more vocal this year, and if I could figure out a way to grow taller, I’d do that, too.”

Miller and 24 others will be honored at Kennywood. He did not hesitate when asked about his favorite ride at the park.

“That’s easy: the Phantom.”

Tags: West Allegheny