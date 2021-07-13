Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Photos: Matt Olson competes in Home Run Derby

By Nhat Meyer
Marin Independent Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland Athletics’ Matt Olson put on an impressive power display to help get the MLB Home Run Derby off to a booming start Monday night, but the A’s first baseman ran out of time and fell one homer shy of advancing out of the first round at Coors Field.⁠⁠. Matt...

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Run Derby#All Star#Coors Field#Getty Images#Oakland Athletics#Mlb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Matt Olson – for the want of one more pitch

Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson greets Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini during the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. Matt Olson certainly did his best. The Oakland A’s first baseman had been a part of the...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Olson: Three hits, two doubles

Olson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run, RBI and strikeout as Oakland beat Cleveland 5-4 on Friday. Olson doubled and scored in the third, singled in the fifth and doubled in the seventh to record three hits for the first time since June 19. The All-Star improved his slash line to .287/.374/.574 with the effort and is now top 11 in baseball in both doubles and home runs.
MLBfangraphs.com

Matt Olson Is Powering the A’s Offense

The 2020 Oakland Athletics won 36 games on their way to winning the AL West for the first time since 2013. They did this despite rather lackluster offensive contributions from their core quintet of Matt Olson (103 wRC+), Matt Chapman (117), Ramón Laureano (103), and Marcus Semien (92). Those four players combined for 4.5 WAR, mostly driven by their stellar defensive performances. Instead, breakout seasons from Mark Canha and Robbie Grossman helped the A’s reach the postseason for the third consecutive season.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Matt Olson is a More Complete Hitter

It has perhaps been a little bit of an up and down experience for Matt Olson throughout the beginning of his career. We all remember when he burst onto the scene in 2017 and shocked the baseball world with an amazing 24 home runs in just 59 games and 216 plate appearances in his first run of extended playing time. He certainly made a name for himself, but in the process, the expectations became super-high. He did follow it up with a solid but probably underwhelming 28 home run, 113 wRC+ campaign in 2018. The next season though, Olson reminded us of what we could really look like at the peak of his powers, as he turned in what was (up until that point) his best performance, as he totaled 36 home runs in just 127 games. However, in the shortened 2020 season, Olson slumped mightily. His slash line was just .195/.310/.424—far from the type of player we knew Olson to be. In his own words, he stunk.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Olson: Launches 27th homer

Olson went 2-for-4 with a home run in Sunday's loss against Seattle. Olson was the only player who recorded more than one hit in an anemic showing by the Athletics' offense, as the team went 7-for-33 as a whole. The first baseman blasted his 27th long ball of the campaign and ranks in the top three in homers in the American League while also posting a .962 OPS through 95 games. That figure ranks as the second-best of his career, but the best one in seasons during which he's played at least 90 games.
MLBMLB

Olson opens eyes with HR Derby round

DENVER -- If anyone didn't know who Matt Olson was prior to Monday night's T-Mobile Home Run Derby at a sweltering Coors Field, they do now. Olson, who plays for the A's in games many on the East Coast never see because they end in Oakland around 1 a.m. ET, put on a show in his first-round matchup against Orioles slugger Trey Mancini. He came up one homer short, losing the round, 24-23 -- his last batted ball would've tied the contest, but it landed foul as time ran out.
MLBSFGate

Fan flips over railing chasing Oakland A's All-Star Matt Olson's homerun at this year's derby

Oakland A's first baseman Matt Olson came up short in Monday's MLB Home Run Derby, eliminated in the first round by Orioles slugger Trey Mancini by the slimmest of margins: 24-23. But not as short as one overambitious fan who inadvertently cartwheeled over a stadium railing while attempting to catch a dinger clocked into the deep right field seats by the third-seeded Olson:
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2021 Home Run Derby Breakdown

Let’s recap what went down in Colorado for this year’s version of the Home Run Derby, which featured a familiar face in Pete Alonso. With the 2020 season lacking an All-Star break, Major League Baseball fans have been waiting for this year’s Home Run Derby in anticipation. Here’s a breakdown...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Craig Kimbrel Trade Destinations

This Chicago Cubs will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, after 12 losses in 13 games, it was reported on Friday that the team's management had decided to start selling off pieces in order to retool/rebuild and get back into contention over the next few years. While Kris...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox rumors: 4 first base upgrades to target at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox are sitting pretty on top of the American League East with only a couple of glaring weaknesses of concern. One of those areas in need of an upgrade is first base where top prospect Bobby Dalbec is struggling with consistency at the plate and the team has been unlucky with anyone else they have tried at the position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy