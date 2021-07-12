Lobster roll Luncheon

Grace Church in North Attleboro is offering a lobster roll or chicken salad sandwich luncheon on Friday, July 30th. Each luncheon includes chips and desert. Place your order as soon as possible. Orders must be in by Tuesday July 26. Lobster is $15 and Chicken salad is $13. Make reservations with C. Joan Tinkham at 508-695-9346 or cjtinkham1@gmail.com. Pickup time is between 11:30 and 1. The church is located at 104 North Washington Street in North Attleboro. Use the driveway between the church and Richards Memorial Library to pay for and pickup your meals. Pay in cash at pickup. Exact amount in cash greatly appreciated.