If you got the first child tax credit payment on July 15, you may be having second thoughts about collecting the money now instead of later. For many families, the extra monthly cash is a financial boost; for others, it could spark worries about a messy tax bill. Eligible families can receive up to $3,000 total for each kid age 6 to 17, and up to $3,600 total for each child 5 and younger. The credit is divided up: half through monthly payments in 2021 and the other half as part of tax refunds in 2022.