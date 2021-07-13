Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Goshen County; Niobrara County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Niobrara County and Goshen County. In Nebraska, Dawes County, Box Butte County, Scotts Bluff County, Northern Sioux County and Southern Sioux County. * WHEN...From Noon Tuesday to Midnight MDT Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will exceed 70 degrees which may not give relief from the daytime heat. Please stay hydrated.