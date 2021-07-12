Cancel
Texas State

North Texas office vacancy hits new peak as absorption stays negative

By Ryan Salchert
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 15 days ago
Office vacancy in North Texas reached new heights during the second quarter as net absorption remained in the red for the sixth consecutive quarter. Dallas-Fort Worth saw negative 358,044 square feet of net absorption during the second quarter, according to CBRE, a 70 percent improvement from the first quarter's negative 1.16 million square feet. Class A space saw 47,803 square feet of positive absorption, while Class B space dragged the total number down with negative 381,125 square feet.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

