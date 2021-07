Overall, Tesla’s Q2 Earnings Call was very positive for the company: It made a healthy quarterly profit of $1.1 billion, and a big chunk of that money came from actually selling cars, not regulatory credits. That’s great! Some of that money also came from people dropping $10,000 (or, by subscribing for $99 or $199 a month) for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system, which is currently in a beta stage of development. During this call Tesla CEO Elon Musk brought up an interesting question about when and if those customers’ money will have been well-spent.