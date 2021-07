The Angels couldn’t capitalize on a great start from Shohei Ohtani, as the offense scored only one run in their 4-1 loss to the Athletics. Ironically, the Halos actually had more hits than Oakland, but it didn’t matter. The Angels were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners on base. Whenever they had a chance to put some runs on the board, the bats when quiet.