Rapid Nutrition Debuts ecommerce Site to Support Growing Global Demand for Health and Wellness Products Online

albuquerqueexpress.com
 14 days ago

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Following on the heels of its successful Amazon store, Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris:ALRPD) (OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with established international distribution, has launched a new global ecommerce site at www.rapid-nutrition.com.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

OrangeShine COO Discusses the Role of MarTech in Driving e-Commerce Business Performance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / It is nearly impossible to imagine a world without brick-and-mortar stores, and while traditional retail is unlikely to become completely extinct over the next few years, a shift to digital transactions has been gathering speed for over a decade. Even before the global pandemic, the share of online sales was increasing steadily year after year, but the most recent public health crisis has accelerated the digital shift by five years, according to IBM estimates. In a recent report, a team of UBS analysts said, 'An enduring legacy of the pandemic is that online penetration rose sharply. We expect that it will continue to increase'. However, not all e-commerce operators benefited from this unique situation, nor is every online business slated for long-term success in the post-pandemic world, says Abir Alameddine, COO of US-based fashion wholesale platform OrangeShine.

