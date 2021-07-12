See Zac Efron Break His Grandfather Out of Nursing Home in Adorable Video

Zac Efron has emerged as one of the brightest stars in Hollywood, having amassed roles in high-profile productions like Neighbors, The Greatest Showman and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. But let’s not forget that it was the small screen that helped launch Efron into the stratosphere. While he’s still doing plenty of movies, the actor has recently ventured back to his TV roots through his Netflix docuseries, Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Although it was a bit of a change-up for Efron, it paid off, as it’s now landed him an Emmy, which has him pumped. So… bring on Season 2, already!