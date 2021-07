At its heart, the Black Lives Matter movement is focused on the ways in which racism is embedded in American law enforcement, resulting in a disproportionately large number of deaths of Black people at the hands of police. This idea that racism may be embedded in governmental or social systems is the crux of critical race theory. Racism, the theory postulates, isn’t simply a function of racist people acting out against others because of their race. Instead, some of racism’s most significant effects are felt from long-standing systems that have integrated, often invisibly, race-specific differences.