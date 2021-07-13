PREP YEAR IN REVIEW: Girls Tennis Player of the Year Chloe Koons of Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE – It makes for a cute story, little kids and cul de sac tennis in a bedroom community producing a talent pipeline for an Edwardsville Tigers powerhouse program. That was Jonathan Koons’ path to a prep career that yielded two state tournament trips and eight state victories with Tigers boys tennis. Chloe Koons, eight years younger, was not a tagalong little sister adoringly watching courtside. She was more interested in A’s than aces.www.thetelegraph.com
Comments / 0