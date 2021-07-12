Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Seychelles Tourism on track to achieve 2021 arrival targets

By Kim Waddoup
eturbonews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is much to celebrate in the Seychelles islands this July. Not only is Seychelles Tourism commemorating the 50th anniversary of the opening of its international airport welcoming its first commercial flight, which in July 1971 launched the Indian Ocean archipelago’s tourism industry, but it also welcomed on that same day in 2021, the 50,000th visitor since the bold decision on March 25 to open the country up to all visitors vaccinated or not.

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Arrivals#Indian Ocean#Seychelles Tourism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
World
Related
WorldTravelPulse

Resort-Hopping In The Maldives

Island-hopping in the Maldives sound like a dream? That's because it is. Situated in the midst of the Indian Ocean to the west of Sri Lanka, the island nation is what daydreams are made of. Soft white sands, luxurious accommodations, and water in a million shades of blue (give or take) await. Oh, and those swoon-worthy overwater bungalows we all know and love.
WorldTravel Weekly

Bristol gains Dubai and Seychelles charter flights

Bristol airport is to gain charter flights to Dubai and the Seychelles. Air Charter Service is to run a short series of Air Seychelles flights from Bristol direct to Dubai with an onward service to the Seychelles to coincide with Easter and the early May bank holiday 2022. The airline...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Thailand risks becoming the next Seychelles as tourists return

(July 15): Less than 100 days before it plans to throw open its borders to international visitors, Thailand is in the grip of a worsening Covid outbreak and a sluggish vaccine rollout. It’s a position familiar to other travel-reliant countries facing the unenviable task of rescuing crucial tourism industries decimated...
Worldeturbonews.com

Our Love Story with the Beautiful Seychelles Islands

Former tourism specialist, Roger Porter-Butler, and his wife, Joan, revisit their fondest memories of Seychelles, their little corner of paradise since 2011. In 1978 when tourism was new to the Indian Ocean destination, Roger was instantly charmed by the beautiful islands of Seychelles. He promised himself that he would return...
Travelcaribbeannationalweekly.com

St Lucia Tourism Officials Predicting Increased Arrivals

The St Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) Wednesday projected a “very strong” month for tourist arrivals after the island registered an increase of more than 34 percent in arrivals. The SLTA said that as the tourism economy continues to progressively rebound with visitor arrivals, the island welcomed 21,357 visitors, an increase...
Worldhospitalitynet.org

HVS Monday Musings: Sri Lanka Tourism – Achieving The Next Growth Frontier

Sri Lanka’s tourism sector has become a mainstay of the economic development in the country in the past decade, contributing over 10% to the country’s GDP and 11% of the total employment in 2019 as per WTTC. Having realized the potential of the tourism sector as a chief economic propellant, the Sri Lankan government, over the past several years, has focused on facilitating its growth through effective policy measures and massive infrastructure development. For instance, upgrading the Colombo airport is a major step to improving infrastructure that has helped increase the number of flights into the country. Hotel development in the country has also seen significant growth from 113 classified hotels with 9,377 rooms in 2010 to 156 classified hotels with 14,232 rooms in 2020, as per the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).
Lifestyleeturbonews.com

Tourism Seychelles “North America Annual Roadshow” Goes Virtual

Tourism Seychelles had to do things differently this year for its “North America Annual Roadshow” due to COVID-19. Following a 2-year absence, the roadshow, which usually travels to 4 US cities, was conducted virtually on Wednesday, June 25, and following its success, a second event will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Mango House Seychelles Opens As Part of LXR Hotels & Resorts

LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) collection of independent luxury properties, today announced the opening of Mango House Seychelles, an intimate and exclusive island oasis on southern Mahé’s unspoiled beachfront. Stretching along the edge of the Anse Aux Poules Bleues, a sparkling calm bay with shallow clear waters, Mango...
Traveleturbonews.com

Seychelles Welcomes Relaxation of Travel Restrictions by France

The Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, has welcomed the latest move by France relaxing travel restrictions for their citizens, which will allow persons vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel to Red-List countries including Seychelles. Travelers must show proof of a complete course of vaccination with vaccines...
AnimalsPhys.org

Seychelles sells 'digital' endangered bird

In what it has been hailed as a world first, a conservation group in the Seychelles has launched a project to sell digital versions—or NFTs—of the island nation's endangered magpie robin. Nature Seychelles said the aim was to raise money for conservation, as traditional sources of funding have dried up...
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Predicting Increased Revenue from Tourism Sector

Jamaica is predicting revenue of approximately US$1.5 billion from the tourism industry by the end of August as the island rebounds from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said that the island should also record one million visitors during the same period and that the...
Public Healtheturbonews.com

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hails Management of COVID-19 in Tourism Sector

With the tourism sector maintaining a near 100 percent compliance rate along the Resilient Corridors since the reopening of the nation’s borders to international travel in June 2020, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is underscoring the effectiveness of the sector in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism Minister Bartlett stated...
Worldhotelnewsresource.com

Key Learnings for APAC Travel and Tourism Sector

The APAC region has gone from being a top dog in the travel and tourism sector to being put in the doghouse due to the handling of the pandemic, see-saw Covid19 case numbers and at times, complacency. However, a few risk-taking destinations are daring to try some new approaches to compensate for the collateral loss of international arrivals, according to ForwardKeys.
Traveleturbonews.com

US Travel: England Reopening A Wise Decision

The reality is there’s no difference between a vaccinated American and those vaccinated in the UK, the EU and Canada. International travel is an export industry, and the balance of travel trade historically has favored the United States. Closed borders have not eliminated the spread of the delta variant. Continued...
Worldeturbonews.com

Seychelles Treasures: 5 Local Gifts to Take Back Home

The end of a journey is always the hardest part, but you don’t have to say goodbye to paradise as you leave the Seychelles Islands. The archipelago offers you an array of gifts to share with your loved ones or to simply cherish in remembrance of your exotic escape. From...
Public Healthbreakingtravelnews.com

Finland reopens to travellers from the UK

Finnish border restrictions have now eased, allowing travellers from the UK who have been fully vaccinated to enter with no additional quarantine or testing requirements. Travellers must have had their complete vaccination course at least 14-days prior to arrival and can present their NHS app Covid-19 Pass or a vaccination status letter on arrival.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Top travel destinations every tourist should visit at least once

There is a world of beautiful beaches, vibrant cities, epic mountain ranges, and delightful villages just waiting to be explored. Due to the pandemic, travel has been conspicuously absent from most of our lives recently. We suffered a collective sadness as global travel became fraught with difficulties and unattainable for many. Journeying was often taken for granted as a pastime that was so ingrained it would never be eradicated from our lifestyles. However, the new year brings new hope for renewed opportunities for travel worldwide. The appetite for new experiences, meeting new people, and seeing new places is now ready to be satisfied. The following are among the top destinations that will reignite your dormant wanderlust and provide you with some travel inspiration for your next destination.
Politicseturbonews.com

Government Announces Moratorium on Tourism Projects on La Digue

A complete halt on new tourism accommodation development projects will come into force as of August 1, 2021, until 2023 as immediate action is required for the protection of La Digue from over-development and to preserve its way of life. Findings of a Carrying Capacity Study for La Digue conducted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy