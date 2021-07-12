Seychelles Tourism on track to achieve 2021 arrival targets
There is much to celebrate in the Seychelles islands this July. Not only is Seychelles Tourism commemorating the 50th anniversary of the opening of its international airport welcoming its first commercial flight, which in July 1971 launched the Indian Ocean archipelago’s tourism industry, but it also welcomed on that same day in 2021, the 50,000th visitor since the bold decision on March 25 to open the country up to all visitors vaccinated or not.eturbonews.com
