Fans Agree This Was The Inspiration For Montana In AHS: 1984

The new FX on Hulu anthology series features some familiar faces. In May 2020, prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy caught the devoted fans of his long-running series American Horror Story off guard when he seemed to have subtly announced on Instagram that he had an all-new series in the works with the title American Horror Stories. He didn't give any further details, even to clarify how a show with such a similar title could possibly be different than the existing series, but the show was soon confirmed that his Instagram post wasn't a joke. American Horror Stories would simply be another horror anthology, only this one would do away with the season-long arcs and present its scares episodically, a la The Twilight Zone. It's also exclusive to streaming, airing weekly on Hulu's FX hub, FX on Hulu.