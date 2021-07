According to a new survey of 2,000 recent American college grads, 30% moved back in with mom and dad (and 31% opted to move back to their hometown) for cheaper rent during the pandemic. Thirty-two percent also put off paying their student loans as much as possible. Seven in 10 graduates said they’re feeling overwhelmed by their financial situation – with paying rent and their monthly bills topping the list. The survey found 81% wish they were taught more life skills before graduating college, including how to invest, long-term financial planning, and the best ways to manage their student loan debt. A further 3 in 10 regret not learning how to budget. Nearly 17% still don’t know how to cook or do their own laundrry and 26% feel lost when it comes to basic maintenance – like unclogging a toilet or resetting a Wi-Fi router. 81% agreed the pandemic made it even more difficult for recent grads to find a job.