Spring Hill, FL

Collision claims Spring Hill motorcyclist

By Pat Raia
hernandosun.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sunday afternoon collision has claimed the life of a man from Spring Hill. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Information Officer (PIO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that around 1:30 p.m. on July 11, a 74-year-old woman from South Rockwood driving a sedan and her 78-year-old passenger from Spring Hill were traveling eastbound in the left lane of County Line Road approaching Ruskin Ave. At the same time, a 49-year-old Spring Hill man driving a motorcycle was traveling westbound on County Line Road.

