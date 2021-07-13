Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, York by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storm approaches. Target Area: Chester; York A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL CHESTER AND WESTERN YORK COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM EDT At 1044 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with intense lightning 9 miles southwest of York, or 4 miles west of Mcconnells, moving north at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include York, Sharon, Hickory Grove, Mcconnells, Lowrys, Smyrna, Clover, Kings Mountain State Park, Bullock Creek and Bethany. In addition to intense lightning, wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, SC
City
Hickory Grove, SC
County
Chester County, SC
City
Mcconnells, SC
City
Sharon, SC
City
Chester, SC
County
York County, SC
City
Smyrna, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#York Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.
California StateCBS News

California and New York City will require government workers to get COVID vaccine or get tested weekly

California and New York City said Monday that they will require their government workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly tests for the virus. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the new rule will take effect in August, and extends to those in the medical profession. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller's office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors, according to CBS Sacramento.

Comments / 0

Community Policy