Excessive Heat Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anoka; Carver; Dakota; Hennepin; Ramsey; Scott; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, warm overnight, and then dangerously hot conditions Wednesday with heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 101. * WHERE...Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott and Dakota Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s over night will allow for little relief from the heat overnight, with the warmest conditions expected Wednesday afternoon.