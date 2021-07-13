Cancel
Inyo County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 03:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions continuing. Another day of potential record heat will keep heat risk very high for the warned area. * WHERE...In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Alpine by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 15:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alpine The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tamarack Wildfire burn scar in Alpine County in northern California Douglas County in western Nevada * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 317 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing torrential rain over the Tamarack Wildfire Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Tamarack Wildfire Scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Tamarack Wildfire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Tamarack Wildfire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include The Tamarack Wildfire, Markleeville, and portions of Highway 395 near Spring Valley and Holbrook Jct communities. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Sheridan; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana, mainly north of the Missouri River. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Anoka County, MNweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anoka; Carver; Dakota; Hennepin; Ramsey; Scott; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, warm overnight, and then dangerously hot conditions Wednesday with heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 101. * WHERE...Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott and Dakota Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s over night will allow for little relief from the heat overnight, with the warmest conditions expected Wednesday afternoon.
Gogebic County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gogebic; Iron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN IRON AND SOUTHEASTERN GOGEBIC COUNTIES At 1036 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Phelps, or 19 miles northeast of Eagle River, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Iron River, Stambaugh, Caspian, Gaastra, Tamarack Lake, Hagerman Lake, Golden Lake and Mineral Hills. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Fayette County, TNweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Haywood HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana, mainly near and south of the Missouri River. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Blaine, Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 11:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Blaine; Fergus EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Hot temperatures. High temperatures in the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees, with slow cooling through the evening hours. * WHERE...Fergus and Blaine Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat.
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Scotland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Chicot County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chicot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Sherburne County, MNweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Sherburne EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Sherburne County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Anoka County, MNweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anoka; Carver; Dakota; Hennepin; Ramsey; Scott; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, warm overnight, and then dangerously hot conditions Wednesday with heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 101. * WHERE...Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott and Dakota Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s over night will allow for little relief from the heat overnight, with the warmest conditions expected Wednesday afternoon.
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 12:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana, mainly near and south of the Missouri River. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

