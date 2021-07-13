Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cochise County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 744 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Kartchner Caverns State Park, or 16 miles southwest of Benson, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sonoita. This includes the following highways Route 82 between mile markers 28 and 32. Route 83 between mile markers 32 and 51. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Cochise, AZ
County
Santa Cruz County, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Benson, AZ
City
Sonoita, AZ
County
Cochise County, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.
California StateCBS News

California and New York City will require government workers to get COVID vaccine or get tested weekly

California and New York City said Monday that they will require their government workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly tests for the virus. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the new rule will take effect in August, and extends to those in the medical profession. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller's office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors, according to CBS Sacramento.

Comments / 0

Community Policy