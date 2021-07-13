Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cadiz Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING The hottest temperatures through the heatwave have passed, with a slow cooling trend to near normal expected through the rest of the week.alerts.weather.gov
