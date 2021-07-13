Cancel
Natural compound 'pheophorbide a' demonstrates robust antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro

By Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta, Ph.D.
News-Medical.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of scientists from France has recently demonstrated photosensitive antiviral activity of the natural compound pheophorbide a (Pba) against a broad range of enveloped viruses, including coronaviruses. The compound has been found to inhibit the entry and reduced the replication of highly pathogenic coronaviruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome...

