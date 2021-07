NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested for robbing another person at knifepoint at a Starbucks in Newport on Sunday, according to the Newport Police Department. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on North Coast Highway at 4:30 p.m. Police said a caller had reported being harassed by a suspect identified as 48-year-old John Thomas Bradford. The caller had gone into the Starbucks’ bathroom to get away from him. Once the victim felt it was safe, they exited the bathroom into the lobby. Police said that’s when Bradford pulled out a knife and held it to the victim’s throat and demanded money. The victim handed it over, and Bradford ran away.