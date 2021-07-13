Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as investors await U.S. inflation data

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

July 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Tuesday after hitting a one-week low in the previous session, as the dollar weakened slightly ahead of U.S. inflation data that could offer clues about the likely timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,807.22 per ounce by 0120 GMT. It fell to its lowest level since July 6 of $1,790.49 on Monday.

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% to $1,808.1.

* The dollar index was down about 0.1%. A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for other currency holders.

* U.S. consumers expect the economy to continue its rapid resurgence from the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year, with forecasts for inflation, earnings, income growth and spending all increasing in June, according to a monthly survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.

* The European Central Bank’s meeting next week will see policymakers discuss changing the forward guidance they give on the direction of policy following the ECB’s shift to a more symmetrical 2% inflation target.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people on Monday to show caution when nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in England next week, saying an increase in cases underlined that the pandemic was by no means over.

* World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the infectious Delta variant was becoming dominant and many countries had yet to receive enough vaccine doses to protect their health workers.

* Silver rose 0.3% to $26.24 per ounce, palladium fell 0.4% to $2,846.53 and platinum eased 0.2% to $1,115.68.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany HICP Final YY June 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY June 0600 UK Bank of England publishes Financial

Stability Report July 2021 1230 US CPI MM, SA June n/a China Exports, Imports YY June n/a China Trade Balance June (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#U S Gold#The Federal Reserve#Ecb#British#World Health Organization#Uk Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold holds below key US$1,800 level as investors eye Fed meet

BENGALURU (July 27): Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, pinned below the key $1,800 per-ounce level, as investors turned cautious ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome for clues on when the central bank might rein in its easy monetary policies. Spot gold was flat at $1,798.61 per...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar edges lower as investors await Fed meeting outcome

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar edged lower against a basket of peer currencies on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of this week's two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting for any signals as to when the central bank will begin tapering its asset purchases. The greenback was 0.263% lower at...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

U.S. consumer confidence holds steady at a 17-month high in July

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence hovered at a 17-month high in July, suggesting the economy maintained its strong growth clip at the start of the third quarter. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index was little changed at a reading of 129.1 this month, the highest level since February 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 123.9. The survey places more emphasis on the labor market.
Marketskitco.com

Gold subdued as investors await cues from Fed meeting

July 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices lingered below the key $1,800 per-ounce level on Tuesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting and awaited cues on the U.S. central bank's timeline for tightening its monetary policies. Spot gold was flat at $1,796.75 per ounce,...
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise on Dollar Weakness

Gold prices moved slightly higher on Tuesday as the dollar tumbled, paving the way for higher gold prices. U.S. Yields moved lower following a softer than expected U.S. Durable Goods orders report released by the Commerce Department. The Federal Reserve started its 2-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Expectations are for the fed to keep rates unchanged.
MarketsSpringfield News Sun

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar softens, focus on Fed verdict

* Investors eye Federal Reserve meeting (Adds latest prices) July 27 (Reuters) - Gold firmed near the key $1,800 level on Tuesday, as the dollar softened and U.S. real yields plunged, though gains were limited by investor caution ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could provide details on stimulus tapering.
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady, silver sinks sharply as FOMC meeting begins

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady and silver dropped sharply to a nearly four-month low in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as risk appetite turns more cautious

* Canadian dollar falls 0.1% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil trades near flat at $71.88 a barrel * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sell-off in China's stock market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. World stocks fell after investors sold Chinese internet giants for a third straight day, while real U.S. bond yields declined ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday, with some investors betting that the pace of global economic recovery has peaked. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices were little changed at $71.88 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2557 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S. cents. Still, the currency has recovered from a five-month low last week at 1.2807 when investors were rattled by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell five basis points to 1.173% but held above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers - COT Report

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, COT Report –Analysis. US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers. In the most recent CFTC report, sentiment in the USD has flipped net long for the first time since March 2020. The shift had arguably been a long time coming, given various reflation trades had peaked in the months prior while a hawkish Federal Reserve had also aided the upside in the greenback. The past week saw a wave of USD buying ($4.4bln) in response to the deterioration in risk sentiment with the bulk of the move against the Euro.
BusinessNBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Fall With Fed Policy Meeting Underway

U.S. Treasury yields fell Tuesday with the Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting underway. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4.2 basis points to 1.234% at 11:47 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 3.1 basis points to 1.894%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01 percentage points.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as China stock sell-off spooks investors

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and adds comment from strategist) * Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.4% lower * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sharp drop in China's equity market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2589 to the greenback, or 79.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2538 to 1.2594. "Today's market price action has been driven by events in China and the impact it has had on broader market sentiment," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. U.S. stocks fell from record highs while real U.S. bond yields hit all-time lows, as further selling of Chinese internet giants, economic growth concerns and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday put some investors on guard and drove profit-taking. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% lower at $71.65 a barrel. The Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run hot could be tested by inflation that's already at a decade-high level, with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 5.4 basis points to 1.169% but holding above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Retreats Amid Weak Durable Goods Orders Data

The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, after a data showed that the nation’s durable goods orders rose less than expected in June. Investors look ahead to the Fed meeting beginning today for more clues regarding the timing of tapering the stimulus program.
StocksFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Mostly indices trade higher ahead of Fed meet

Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors anticipated the Fed’s interest rate decision. US Treasury yields can limit the gains on equities. US-China talks remain a no show, the relation between Beijing and Washington appears to be at a standstill. Most of the Asia-pacific stocks locked gains on Tuesday...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounded by $1,790 and $1,812 ahead of Fed

XAU/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Tuesday. Gold continues to trade near the 100-day SMA. Focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from US. The gold price remains pressured within a sideways channel after failing to break into the prior day's resistance between $1,808/12 convincingly nor the support within the $1,790s. However, XAU/USD is around 0.2% higher on the day so far and has moved between a low of $1,793 and a high of $1,805.29.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunges into Technical Support Ahead of FOMC

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Near-term Trade Levels for FOMC. US Dollarupdated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD correction testing monthly open support ahead Fed interest rate decision. Support at 92.35, 92 (key) - Resistance 92.77, bearish invalidation 92.90. The US Dollar Index plunged more than...
StocksPosted by
AFP

Global stocks retreat ahead of Fed, tech earnings

US and European stock markets pulled back on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings reports by top tech firms. A similar dynamic may play out with Apple, Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft, which all fell around one percent or more ahead of quarterly reports to be released later Tuesday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO, July 26 (Reuters) - The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy