Beginning in the 1990’s, Estrada molested numerous young children, many between the ages of 5 and 8 years old. The investigation into his actions began in 2017 when one of the victims, now an adult, approached law enforcement about the abuse she had suffered. After an extensive investigation, detectives were able to find and speak to several additional victims. The defendant was then arrested and charged for his crimes, eventually entering pleas of no contest to charges of felony child molestation against six separate victims. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for molesting multiple victims, committing substantial sexual conduct with a child, and molesting a child that was a stranger.