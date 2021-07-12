Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

Statement from Chancellor Guskiewicz regarding the Unsung Founders Memorial

By University Communications,
unc.edu
 15 days ago

“Over the weekend, two individuals came to our campus and expressed gross, violent and offensive words and actions at the Unsung Founders Memorial. These words and actions threaten the sense of belonging that we are trying to cultivate on our campus and do not represent our values. I unequivocally condemn this abhorrent behavior. In response, I have expanded security around the Memorial, including putting up fences and increasing our police presence.

uncnews.unc.edu

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Wellness#Bipoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 1

Community Policy