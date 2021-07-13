Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in city in eastern China

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHr6O_0av0p2O900

BEIJING (AP) — Rescue workers were digging through the remains of a collapsed hotel in eastern China looking for any survivors of a disaster that has killed at least eight people and left nine missing, authorities said Tuesday.

The workers in the city of Suzhou searched through the night, using rescue dogs, cranes, ladders and metal cutters, after the building collapsed Monday afternoon, the city government said in social media posts.

Photos showed orange-suited rescuers with helmets working through the ruins of the building, which had been reduced to girders and rubble. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

At least 23 people were trapped when then hotel collapsed. Six people were rescued and eight people were confirmed dead, leaving nine people unaccounted for.

Authorities said 18 of those trapped were identified through check-in records, apparently hotel guests. The identities of the other five was unclear.

The 54-room Siji Kaiyuan Hotel opened in 2018, according to Ctrip, a Chinese online booking app.

More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles were mobilized for the operation, the city government said.

Suzhou, a city in Jiangsu province near Shanghai, is a popular tourist destination known for its historic canals and traditional Chinese gardens.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

513K+
Followers
286K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern China#Canals#Beijing#Earthquake#Shanghai#Accident#Ap#Siji Kaiyuan Hotel#Ctrip#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
Country
China
Related
WorldWNCY

China hotel collapse kills eight; rescuers search for nine missing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Part of a hotel collapsed in the Chinese city of Suzhou killing eight people and rescue workers were searching on Tuesday for nine people missing in the ruins, state media reported. The collapse of part of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in the coastal city happened on Monday...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Final death toll from Florida condominium collapse put at 98

July 26 (Reuters) - Remains of the last person still listed as missing in the collapse of a Florida condominium tower on June 24 have been recovered and identified, bringing the final confirmed death toll to 98, Miami-Dade County officials said on Monday. Remains of the latest victim, Estelle Hedaya,...
Surfside, FLsandiegouniontribune.com

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida said Sunday they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 90 deaths have now been confirmed...
EnvironmentMetro International

At least 25 dead as rains deluge central China’s Henan province

BEIJING (Reuters) – At least 25 people have died in China’s flood-stricken central province of Henan, a dozen of them in a subway line in its capital Zhengzhou, and more rains are forecast for the region. About 100,000 people have been evacuated in Zhengzhou, an industrial and transport hub, where...
TrafficComplex

Severe Flooding in Central China Leaves at Least 12 Dead

The city of Zhengzhou, China in the Henan province received nearly 8 inches of rain in a single hour on Tuesday, causing severe flooding that has left a reported 12 dead and many trapped in cars and even subway trains. There has been severe flooding reported across the world, most...
Environmentwbrz.com

At least 25 dead in China following devastating flash floods

HONG KONG - South Louisiana's residents, all too familiar with the devastating impact that heavy rainfall can have on a region, can relate to what thousands of displaced individuals in China are experiencing when nearly a year's worth of rain poured down on the country's east-central region this week. As...
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Torrential Rainfall Leaves At Least 25 Dead in China

Floodwaters trapped people in subways. Neighborhoods were covered in waist-high water. One city received its entire average annual rainfall in 72 hours. Over 30 inches of rain fell in 72 hours across a part of central China, creating deadly torrents of floodwaters that trapped people in subways and buildings and left cars floating down roadways.
Accidentstelegraphherald.com

Man in central China survives 3 days in flooded garage

ZHENGZHOU, China — A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains, while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, a news report said today. The death toll rose to 58 after record rains...
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Fire in Chinese warehouse kills 14, injures 26

BEIJING (AP) — A fire at a warehouse in China’s northeast killed 14 people and injured 26, a state news agency reported. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the warehouse in an industrial park in Changchun in Jilin province, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said the cause was...
TrafficVoice of America

At Least 25 Dead as China Sees 'Once in a Thousand Years' Rains

At least 25 people have died from heavy rains in China's central province of Henan. Twelve of them died in a flooded underground train in Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou. Officials had to provide shelter for about 100,000 people in Zhengzhou. The floods stopped the city's rail and road transportation. Thousands of military troops have started a rescue effort in the area.
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Typhoon In-Fa drenches eastern China

Parts of eastern China have been drenched by Typhoon In-Fa. They have been no reports of major damage. Cleaning up operations have been underway in other parts of the country. Typhoon In-Fa uprooted trees and drenched communities in knee-deep water in parts of eastern China, but there were no reports of major damage as it made landfall on Sunday.
EnvironmentVoice of America

Shanghai Region Braces for Typhoon In-fa after Flooding in Central China

BEIJING - China's commercial hub Shanghai and neighboring coastal regions canceled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday, bringing flooding and felling around 1,000 trees. The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port...
Worldwcn247.com

Egypt officials: Cairo apartment building collapses; 1 dead

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say a Cairo apartment building collapsed and a man died. They say rescue workers are frantically trying to retrieve the man's wife from under the four-story building on Tuesday. The rescuers had managed to speak with her through the rubble and she was still alive. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse but such incidents are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. Last month, at least five women died when an apartment building collapsed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Another building in Cairo collapsed in March, leaving at least 25 dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy