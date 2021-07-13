Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

July’s National Days Celebrations

By Steve Tanko
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

July. 31 days of the mid-part of summer. Generally in the Northland, July is the month we can depend on for warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Recreationally, it's the month that many people spend outdoors - at the beach, at the lake, or anywhere that the warm weather and temperatures call them. From a work standpoint, it's the month of the year that many in our part of the country try to cram in as much of those outdoor chores as possible. And for farmers and those that raise crops and livestock, the month of July brings the hay season and everything that goes along with it. And if we're being honest - it's also when we start to see the first of the back-to-school sales and ads. That's why it's good to have some holidays and celebrations to help pass the time - as we set our sights on enjoy the warmer weather.

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Independence Day#National Days Of#Wallethub
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Related
Festivalnationaldaycalendar.com

NATIONAL BAGELFEST DAY – July 26

National Bagelfest Day on July 26th recognizes the kosher carbohydrate. Toast one and add a schmear or two. If you don’t, you’re not really celebrating. North Americans love this crunchy on the outside and chewy in the middle bread. Served with a variety of toppings, bagels also come in a diverse flavors. In most communities, bagel shops are a staple across the country.
PoliticsFranklin News Post

Pirate-themed festivities return to Smith Mountain Lake this weekend

After a subdued 2020 because of the pandemic, Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days is set to return this weekend. Events are planned at multiple lake locations along with roaming bands of pirates looking to participate in high jinks. Longtime pirate days organizer P.J. Nagel is expecting large crowds this weekend....
Travelnationaldaycalendar.com

NATIONAL WATERPARK DAY – July 28

On July 28th, laughter and fun are just a couple of the requirements on National Waterpark Day! We also recommend bathing suits!. Waterparks around the world provide thrilling, water-plunging rides for those who seek the white-knuckle hydro-power of slides. For those who prefer to relax and unwind, waterparks answer the call. Vacationers find lazy rivers, wave pools, and spas in tropical scenes quite satisfying.
Celebrationsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Friend’s Day: why we celebrate it on July 20 and when is it celebrated in other countries

Each July 20 in Argentina is celebrated on Friends day, a date that does not go unnoticed in the national territory. It is that since it was installed, back in 1972, Argentines pay tribute to it with great enthusiasm, and although the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, appeased the festive spirit of this date, even so it continues to be a good excuse to put together a good plan Y celebrate friendship putting in practice sanitary measures. But … Why is it celebrated on July 20 and not another day?
TravelTravelPulse

Tips for Planning the Best National Park Vacation

Adventure travel has been urging the travel industry in the direction of recovery since restrictions began easing, with more people than ever desiring to get outside, get active and explore a new (usually domestic) destination they’ve never been to before. Hopper recently released The Great Outdoors 2021 Travel Report, which...
Rosemount, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Rosemount to Host U of M Corn-Soybean Weed Management Field Day Thursday

The University of Minnesota Extension Service will be hosting a corn-soybean weed management field day Thursday at the Rosemount Research and Outreach Center in Rosemount. Registration is at 8:45 and the program runs from 9:00 to 12:30 pm. There will be a box lunch provided after the program. There is no charge but pre-registration is requested and you can do that at : https://z.umn.edu/RosemountWeedTour. Please pre-register by Wednesday July 14, 2021 so they know how many box lunches to provide!
PoliticsOnlyInYourState

The Louisiana Watermelon Festival Is Back For It’s 58th Year Of Fun

If there’s one thing Louisiana can do better than any other state, it’s throwing a festival. Louisiana loves a good party! So much so that there are over 400 festivals in Louisiana peppered throughout the state. With that many events, you can pretty much bet that there’s a festival going on just about every weekend somewhere in the state.
Societythejacksonpress.org

This Day in History July 26th

Anne (Western Christianity) Joachim (Anglican Communion) Paraskevi of Rome (Eastern Orthodox Church) July 26 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics) Day of National Significance (Barbados) Day of the National Rebellion (Cuba) Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Liberia in 1847. Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Maldives from the United Kingdom in 1965.
Lifestyletheclevelandamerican.com

a vacation space for young and old

Legoland New York Hotel is the new hotel of the Danish company Lego which specializes in making scale construction models. The resort is located in Orange County’s Goshen Village and will open its doors to tourists from August 6, 2021. The hotel has been ready since May, however, its opening...
RestaurantsCape Gazette

Join us for $10 Burger and Beer Night at Sydney’s

5 - 8 p.m. Join us for the cars and stay for the food - “American Food with a Southern Twist”. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place carry-out orders. For more information visit our website...
Books & Literaturephillytrib.com

Book Review: 'Traveling Black' and 'Travelling While Black'

You’ve always wanted to do it. You just wanted to go. You’d hop in a car or van, no GPS or map, no real itinerary, no destination in mind. You’d point your headlights in some direction and drive until you got where you felt like you needed to be. No timetable, no worries... and no chance for your ancestors to do that very thing. So this summer, honor their wanderlust by seizing yours and read these two similarly-titled new books...
Lifestylekoit.com

Celebrity Caribbean Cruise Giveaway

Experience a Caribbean Cruise in a luxurious ocean view room, presented by Celebrity Cruises, BMW Fairfield and 96.5 KOIT. Join 96.5 KOIT’s Freska at the Grand Opening of BMW Fairfield THIS SATURDAY, July 24th from 11am – 3pm. BMW Fairfield located at: 2855 Auto Mall Parkway. Register for a chance...
LifestyleOnlyInYourState

The New Jellystone Park May Just Be The Disneyland Of New Hampshire Campgrounds

Camping in New Hampshire is a way of life. Whether you spent long weekends with the family hiking to remote spots or simply put up a tent in the backyard for a night of stargazing, being outside here is a special experience. We’ve loved just about every camping experience we’ve had here, but none of them have been as unique as a few days at the family-focused fun spot we’re featuring today!
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Why A Vacation In Flyover Country Is Suddenly Cool This Summer

Leave the coasts to the elites. America’s heartland has gone from the backwater of the nation to the ultimate destination. In the tourism industry, as in politics, the term “flyover country” has long been a backhanded dismissal of the vast expanse of landlocked America that’s woefully too far from either the Atlantic or Pacific. The implication, of course, is that the heartland is best seen from an airplane window at cruising altitude.
Washington Statemomblogsociety.com

Best Weekend Holiday Breaks from Washington DC

When you are planning for a holiday outside Washington DC, you have the opportunity to explore the Eastern United States entirely. Apart from traveling to these destinations by car, the city has decent connectivity by train to New England and the North East. Washington does connect to Boston by Acela high-speed train with 14 halts in between.

Comments / 0

Community Policy