Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tate & Lyle to be split after US private equity firm swoops

By Daily
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

A break-up of Tate & Lyle is under way after a US private equity firm took a controlling stake in its sweetener division.

The 162-year-old British company will be split into two, with control of the larger of the firms sold to American buyout firm KPS Capital Partners for £940million.

Tate & Lyle, best known for the sugar refining business that it sold off in 2010, will retain a 50 per cent stake but lose control of the company's operations and board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbVIz_0av0oa0r00
Break-up: Tate & Lyle will be split into two, with control of the larger of the firms sold to American buyout firm KPS Capital Partners for £940m

The sweeteners division, which also makes industrial starches and animal nutrition products, generates the majority of Tate & Lyle's £2.9billion annual revenue.

The listed company left behind will focus entirely on its higher growth food and drink solutions business, which helps the likes of Cadbury and Nestle replace sugar, salt and fats in their products.

The deal is the latest example of deep-pocketed private equity firms coming in from abroad to pick up under-valued UK companies.

The board expects to return £500million to shareholders as a special dividend and retain the remainder to strengthen the balance sheet and give firepower for investment.

Shares crept up 0.03 per cent, or 0.2p, to 762.4p. Chief executive Nick Hampton said the deal means that 'one strong company will become two stronger businesses, both in a position to pursue new and exciting growth opportunities in their respective markets'.

He added: 'With the pandemic accelerating the trend towards healthier food, now is the right time to focus our business on capturing this growth.'

Tate & Lyle traces its roots back to 1859 when Henry Tate went into partnership with John Wright, a sugar refiner based at Manesty Lane, Liverpool.

His business merged with Bernard Lyle & Sons in 1921 to create Tate & Lyle.

In 2010 it sold its sugar business, including Lyle's Golden Syrup, to American Sugar Refining, ending its long association with refined sugar.

In May Tate & Lyle, which has 4,250 staff, reported that profits had increased by 6 per cent to £335million for the year to March, after revenues rose by 1 per cent to £2.8billion thanks to increased demand for healthier food and drink products to be consumed at home.

KPS Capital Partners, headquartered in New York, is best-known as the owner of sports equipment manufacturers Life Fitness and Taylormade, the golf clubs used by Tiger Woods.

It has £9.2billion of assets under management, and its portfolio of companies currently generate nearly £7.9billion in annual revenue and employ 35,000 staff worldwide.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

215K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Association#Kps Capital Partners#Golf Clubs#Private Equity Firm#British#Kps Capital Partners#Tate Lyle#Cadbury#Nestle#Bernard Lyle Sons#American Sugar Refining#May Tate Lyle#Tiger Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
Michigan City, INInside Indiana Business

Private Equity Firm Buys Dwyer Instruments

MICHIGAN CITY - Michigan City-based Dwyer Instruments has been acquired by Arcline Investment Management of San Francisco. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dwyer, which was founded in 1931, designs and manufactures sensor and instrumentation solutions for HVAC and building automation markets. "From early in the process, it...
MarketsValueWalk

The Future of Private Equity Fund Administration

Citco – one of the world’s largest asset servicers with $1.5tn in AuA—noted previously that if GPs didn’t revolutionize their firms’ day-to-day operations, there could be significant negative impact on their ability to attract and maintain capital at a time where global private market assets are ballooning. In a newly...
BusinessBusiness Insider

CPP Investments Announces Senior Executive Appointment

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & Chief Executive Officer of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), announced the appointment of Suyi Kim as Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Private Equity effective September 15, 2021. Kim will continue to be a member of the Senior Management Team.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Lloyds Banking To Acquire Embark Group

(RTTNews) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L, LYG), on Thursday, announced that it intends to acquire the Embark Group, an investment and retirement platform business. The acquisition is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. Embark enhances the Group's capabilities to address the attractive mass...
Marketsai-cio.com

Why Private Equity Is Building an Arsenal of Giant New Funds

Can the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) scene get any hotter? Just look at the torrent of fresh money into newly formed buyout funds from top name firms, meaning the takeover machine is just getting warmed up. Ten private equity (PE) firms have raised $165 billion for their latest offerings, according...
BusinessDaily Herald

Harris Williams Advises Worldwide Express, LLC on its Sale to CVC Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Worldwide Express, LLC (Worldwide Express), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners (Ridgemont), on its sale to CVC Capital Partners (CVC). Worldwide Express is a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services. CVC will merge Worldwide Express with GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC (GlobalTranz), another leading non-asset based provider of 3PL solutions. The combination is sponsored by a consortium led by CVC and GlobalTranz’s current lead investors, Providence Equity Partners (Providence) and PSG. Ridgemont, Worldwide Express management and GlobalTranz management will also retain significant stakes in the combined entity. The transaction was led by Jason Bass, Frank Mountcastle, Jeff Burkett, Jeff Kidd, Nick Petrick and Justin Icardo of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Private equity firm TPG raises $5.4 bln for climate fund

July 27 (Reuters) - TPG has raised $5.4 billion for its inaugural fund under its climate investing strategy from a number of high-profile investors including Allstate Corp (ALL.N) and Hartford Financial (HIG.N), the private equity firm said on Tuesday. The TPG Rise Climate was launched in early 2021. Hank Paulson,...
BusinessTelegraph

Guardian owner to pump more money into private equity

The endowment fund behind the Guardian will pump more money into the booming private equity market after the value of its assets increased by nearly a fifth in the pandemic. The Scott Trust, which owns the left-leaning news publisher and funds its persistent operating losses from its investment returns, said the overall value of its assets increased by 19pc - or £178m - to £1.1bn for the year to March.
Arlington, TXswfinstitute.org

Warburg Pincus and Tilia Holding Invest in FlexXray Holdings

On July 26, 2021, Warburg Pincus LLC and Chicago-based private investment firm Tilia Holding acquired FlexXray Holdings, LLC, the U.S.’s largest provider of x-ray inspection and recovery services for food companies. FlexXray Holdings is based in Arlington, Texas. The seller was Los Angeles-based private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC. Founded in 2017, Tilia Holdings is focused exclusively on the food and nutrition supply chain.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Croda International PLC (CRDA)

Investing.com - Croda Intl reported on Tuesday second quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Croda Intl announced earnings per... FTSE 100 finishes lower as life insurers and base metal miners weigh. FTSE 100 falls 29 points Life insurers and base metal miners lead the decline...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Lenders aren't repeating their past private equity mistakes

Bankers have a reputation for being coin-operated — eager to bend reality on behalf of high-paying clients. Unlike in past boom times, however, they're currently holding the line on contortion. Why it matters: Private equity-owned businesses are more likely to weather an economic downturn than they were before the Great...
BusinessWNCY

Adecco Group to buy AKKA Technologies in $2.4 billion deal

ZURICH (Reuters) – Adecco Group has agreed to buy AKKA Technologies in a deal worth 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) on an enterprise value basis, the companies said on Wednesday, with Adecco combining AKKA with its own Modis tech brand. Adecco said it was buying the engineering and technical consulting...
EconomyInvestmentNews

Private equity firm invests in Concurrent Partners

Members of the partnership, which is affiliated with Raymond James, will be able to tap capital from Merchant Investment Management. Merchant Investment Management, a New York-based private equity firm, has taken a minority stake in Concurrent Advisors, a partnership of independent registered representatives affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services Inc. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
Businesstherealdeal.com

Inman acquired by private equity firm Beringer Capital

After 25 years, Brad Inman is selling his eponymous media company. Inman will be sold to Beringer Capital, a Toronto-based private equity firm, the publication announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Brad Inman, 68, will maintain a minority ownership stake as well as a board seat, and...
BusinessTelegraph

US private equity raid on Ultra Electronics faces national security review

The private equity takeover of British defence supplier Ultra Electronics faces a national security review after the Business Secretary ordered civil servants to monitor the deal. Kwasi Kwarteng is understood to be taking an “active interest” in Advent’s £2.6bn bid for the FTSE 250 contractor, and could order a review...
Businessrock947.com

Credit Suisse appoints Goldman Sachs’ Wildermuth to lead risk turnaround

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Tuesday appointed Goldman Sachs’ David Wildermuth as its new chief risk officer, as it seeks to turn the corner on the Archegos and Greensill scandals that have rocked Switzerland’s second-biggest bank. “I am delighted to welcome David to Credit Suisse, where he will help shape...

Comments / 0

Community Policy